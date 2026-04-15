Dodgers Predicted to Call Up James Tibbs III in Surprise Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers may be back-to-back World Series champions, but the organization also holds one of the best farm systems in the league.

The Dodgers have MVPs and All-Stars littered all over the roster, but they also have talent waiting their turn in the minors leagues.

One of those up and coming stars is James Tibbs III, who the Dodgers acquired at the trade deadline last summer from the Boston Red Sox. The top prospect was traded twice in a span of six weeks last season.

The San Francisco Giants sent Tibbs as part of the return package for Red Sox star Rafael Devers. Just over a month later, Tibbs was dealt to the Dodgers along with Zach Ehrhard in exchange for pitcher Dustin May.

“It’s very rare for somebody picked that high to be traded twice so soon,” general manager Brandon Gomes said of Tibbs. “We know this has been a lot. First year of pro ball is challenging enough and then first full season and you’re getting shipped around the country. I think it was just kind of listening and hearing him out and sharing ideas.”

Tibbs rediscovered the power hitter he was once he arrived to LA last season, hitting seven home runs with 32 runs batted in and a .900 OPS in 36 games for Double-A Tulsa.

“It’s hard to remember another player who went through more in a first full season — being traded twice and still navigating his way up to Double-A successfully,” Dodgers director of player development Will Rhymes said last season. “It speaks to his resiliency, which is such a valuable trait. Everyone knows about the hitting ability, but I was also impressed with his defense in the outfield and at first base.”

Tibbs has absolutely dominated Triple-A in 2026 as he is hitting .323 with eight home runs, 14 RBIs and an OPS of 1.206 across 65 at-bats with Oklahoma City. The 23-year-old has seemingly hit his stride after the back-to-back trades last season and praised the Dodgers for allowing him to be himself.

“I’ve always had a hard time at first adjusting,” Tibbs explained this spring to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

“They’ve just let me be myself," he added. "I think the main thing was just coming in here, I just felt like a shell of myself. I was trying to find my swing again, find the thing that made me successful in the past.”

Tibbs rediscovering his form with the Dodgers has led Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter to believe the top prospect is bound to make a few starts for the reigning champs this season. Reuter surprisingly predicts he'll get called up in April.

"His prospect stock dipped during a lackluster debut and a good-not-great 2025 campaign, but he has come out swinging arguably the hottest bat in minor league baseball. The Dodgers don't have a clear path to regular at-bats, but they could still play the hot hand and reward him with a call-up and a few spot starts," Reuter writes.

The organization evidently has high hopes for the power hitter, but it's hard to imagine Tibbs getting an opportunity as early as April barring an injury.

Kyle Tucker, Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernández are locked into the three outfield spots, while Alex Call has been a great fourth option off the bench.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers are clearly high on Tibbs, with manager Dave Roberts giving him a huge compliment in camp.

“He’s a championship-type player,” Roberts said.

Let's see if the Dodgers really do believe Tibbs is ready to make his MLB debut in 2026.

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