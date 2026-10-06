Dodgers Player Admits He Was 'Shocked' to Be on NLDS Roster vs Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect Josue De Paula admitted he was "shocked" to hear that he had made the roster for the National League Division Series.

De Paula, who made his postseason debut in Game 2, serving as the team's final at-bat of the game, said he was mixed with emotions.

"I was kind of shocked. Yeah, I was shocked. I was happy. There was a lot of emotions going on at the same time," De Paula said. "Yeah, a lot of thoughts going into it, like envisioning how this is going to be. I'm just going along for the ride and see how everything comes to me, so yeah."

The left-handed batter's first taste of the postseason did not go as he envisioned, as he popped out in a three-pitch at-bat to end Game 2 while representing the tying run. Still, it's better than what he would be doing if he didn't make the roster.

"Before I knew it? Take myself home, chill for a little bit," De Paula said of his plans before he found out he was on the roster. "Take probably three weeks off with family and get back to training and stuff. I wasn't expecting myself to be here."

Last October, De Paula watched the Dodgers win their second straight World Series from Miami. This time around, he is with the team in their quest for a three-peat.

De Paula made a name for himself in the first 11 games of his MLB career. While his bat was great, it was also his energy and confidence that made him stand out.

"I mean, it was cool. I just try to — at the end of the day this is a game, and I just try to make sure everybody's having fun while we're doing it," he said. "Why not kick butt and have fun at the same time, you know what I'm saying? Yeah, just try to make sure everybody is having fun and enjoy themselves."

In 42 plate appearances to start his career, De Paula posted a .323 batting average, a .500 on-base percentage and a .581 slugging percentage, scoring seven runs and driving in seven RBIs.

De Paula is expected to be a key piece of the future of this team. For now, he's trying to make an impact in his first postseason.

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