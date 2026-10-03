Dodgers Official NLDS Roster: Biggest Surprises, Omissions and Decisions

The Los Angeles Dodgers enjoyed a five-day layoff, and are now getting set to host Games 1 and 2 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves won the wild-card series in three games over the Philadelphia Phillies, and had to quickly get on a flight to LA with one just day off before the NLDS.

As for the Dodgers, they've been working out at Dodger Stadium and getting some much-needed rest before the playoffs.

The staff also had plenty of time to weigh their final 26-man roster decisions.

Those decisions have officially been finalized. Here's the Dodgers' full 26-man roster for the NLDS.

Position Players (14)

Designated Hitter (1)

Shohei Ohtani

Catchers (2)

Hunter Feduccia

Will Smith

Infielders (7)

Mookie Betts

Tommy Edman

Freddie Freeman

Enrique Hernandez

Hyeseong Kim

Max Muncy

Miguel Rojas

Outfielders (4)

Josue De Paula

Teoscar Hernandez

Andy Pages

Kyle Tucker

Pitchers (12)

Kris Bubic (L)

Edwin Diaz (R)

Tyler Glasnow (R)

Edgardo Henriquez (R)

Evan Phillips (R)

Roki Sasaki (R)

Tanner Scott (L)

Tarik Skubal (L)

Blake Snell (L)

Brock Stewart (R)

Alex Vesia (L)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (R)

Here’s your 26-man roster for the NLDS. pic.twitter.com/QwAi3MnYUx — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 3, 2026

Biggest Surprises, Omissions and Decisions From Dodgers' NLDS Roster

On the position player side of things, catcher Dalton Rushing — who's limited to only hitting due to his elbow injury — has been left off the roster.

Rushing, who had just three at-bats after coming off the injured list ahead of the regular season's final series, was a long shot to make the roster. He officially cedes his spot to top prospect Josue De Paula.

Additionally, the Dodgers elected to leave off outfielder Alex Call, instead going with Hyeseong Kim, who joined the team this week as a potential pinch runner and defensive replacement option.

On the pitching side, the Dodgers chose to leave off left-handers Justin Wrobleski and Jack Dreyer, and right-handers Emmet Sheehan and Kyle Hurt.

Kris Bubic, who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline in an under-the-radar move, has made the roster.

Right-hander Edgardo Henriquez, who finished the regular season on the injured list due to a back injury, has also made the roster.

As for right-hander Blake Treinen, he injured himself warming up in the bullpen during the final series of the season and has been ruled out for the year.

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