Dodgers Notes: LA Shopping Teoscar Hernandez, Targeting Free Agent Pitcher, GM on Hyeseong Kim’s Future

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly shopping veteran outfielder Teoscar Hernandez this offseason to not only offload his $21 million owed before 2027, but to potentially get younger. A way that they can achieve this is by ensuring rookie sensation Josue De Paula, who displayed immense talent on offense, gets everyday opportunities in left field.

According to ESPN's Jorge Castillo, Jesse Rogers, and Alden Gonzalez, however, this path is somewhat contingent on De Paula getting into the necessary defensive shape. Despite De Paula's electric rise to MLB, he was a non-factor come postseason due to his defensive shortcomings.

"The Dodgers are once again open to trading right-handed-hitting corner outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, a move that would create a path for top prospect Josue De Paula in left field, sources said," they wrote. "But if good offers don't present themselves — they didn't last offseason, and they haven't yet this time around — they'd prefer to keep him in case De Paula isn't ready defensively in 2027."

In other news, LA is targeting a free agent reliever from the Arizona Diamondbacks. They are just one of five reported teams interested in the right-hander who had a massive bounce-back year in 2026 with a 2.42 ERA across 67 innings of work.

Finally, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes spoke on infielder Hyeseong Kim's future after a year that left the former Korea Baseball Organization standout "disappointed" with himself. Kim hit .259 in 43 MLB appearances and just .262 in 85 games at the Triple-A level.

“Comet did not have the year that he was expecting offensively, but he has so many skills that fit us well,” Gomes said earlier this week. “Diving in this offseason, to continue to chip away at the potential swing changes, and he worked on some stuff at the end of the year that he felt pretty good about after presenting a plan.

"He’ll continue to work through those things and hopefully he’ll take a step forward on the swing mechanics and get him into a really good place offensively.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Shopping All-Star Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Dodgers Among 5 Teams Pursuing Ex-Yankees, Diamondbacks Reliever in Free Agency

Dodgers GM Addresses Hyeseong Kim's Future After Disappointing Season

Dodgers Interested in Bringing Back 28-Year-Old Flamethrower Reliever in Free Agency

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers are reportedly shopping Teoscar Hernandez this offseason in a potential blockbuster trade👀👀



Do you want to see the Dodgers trade Teo? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/204VgwKD7a — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 16, 2026

Dodgers broadcaster Jerry Hairston Jr. joined @DMAC_LA & @JamesDKoh and discussed how Los Angeles should handle Shohei Ohtani’s two-way workload next season.⚾️



Should LA cap Ohtani's starts next year?



➡️ https://t.co/3RWVeHEdAI pic.twitter.com/27uEGDJWQ2 — 97.1 The Fan (@TheFanLA) November 15, 2026

Andy Pages deserves a lot of credit for what he did in the postseason. 👏



He was one of the few Dodgers who showed up in October.



This was one of my favorite moments of the season from Pages… pic.twitter.com/cLbR9SozUy https://t.co/xnNAABT1wS — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 15, 2026

Throwback to when Kirk Gibson could barely walk and still took Dennis Eckersley deep in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.



It was his only at bat of the Series, a two run walk off with two outs in the ninth, and the Dodgers beat the A's in five 🔥pic.twitter.com/mcIvcFaVQU — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) November 15, 2026

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