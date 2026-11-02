Dodgers Poach Key Executive From Rival Padres

Last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Chief Operating Officer Bob Wolfe was retiring from his position.

Wolfe, 69, has been the Dodgers' Executive Vice President for the last 14 years, and served as the COO for the past five.

It didn't take long for the team to announce his replacement.

On Monday, the Dodgers announced the hiring of San Diego Padres COO Caroline Perry in the same role. Effective Nov. 30, Perry will be the Dodgers' EVP and COO, replacing Wolfe.

Additionally, the team announced Royce Cohen has been promoted from Senior VP of Business Strategy to EVP and Chief Business Officer.

“It is a tremendous honor to join the Dodgers,” Perry said. “On the field, they have set an unparalleled standard of excellence in baseball under the current leadership. Off the field, their historic legacy, passionate fan base and service to the community speak for themselves. While I am incredibly grateful for my time with the Padres and for the colleagues who made those years so meaningful, I am excited to take my place with the Dodgers and to contribute to their continued success.

"Thank you to Mark Walter, Stan Kasten and the entire Dodger family for welcoming me.”

Who is Caroline Perry, the Dodgers' New COO?

Perry was the Padres' No. 3 executive behind CEO Erik Greupner and president of baseball operations AJ Preller. She has been with the Padres organization for 16 years, and was promoted to her COO role in 2023. She initially joined the organization as a general counsel.

According to The Athletic's Dennis Lin, Perry "oversaw the Padres’ ballpark operations, business strategy and analytics, legal and accounting departments. She was involved in such projects as the team’s renovation of Gallagher Square and negotiations with the City of San Diego regarding the 2016 All-Star Game."

Lin reports that Perry "is expected to take on more responsibility [with the Dodgers] than she had with the Padres."

What Was Bob Wolfe's Role With the Dodgers?

Wolfe has been Dodgers president Stan Kasten's longtime No. 2, working with him during his tenures with the Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals before following him to Los Angeles.

According to the team's official press release: "Wolfe has been responsible for carrying out the club’s day-to-day administrative and operational functions and advising and executing on business strategies across the organization. He has also served as the team’s liaison to MLB on a variety of matters and as a board member of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation."

Wolfe enjoyed a 47-year career in professional sports, and will remain as an advisor in the Dodgers organization.

“Having worked 47 years in team sports, I’ve been more entertained than anyone deserves,” Wolfe said in the Dodgers' press release. “It’s been a privilege to ride the coattails of so many on- and off-the-field Hall of Famers, will-be Hall of Famers and should-be Hall of Famers. With Stan always providing the vision, I’ve had the latitude to work closely with the talented individuals and departments that make these organizations grow and succeed.”

“To have had the opportunity to finish my career with an historic baseball brand and franchise like the Dodgers has been an honor beyond words,” he added. “Thank you to Mark Walter and his fellow owners for their constant support, and to the incredibly talented and experienced group of leaders that drive the Dodgers’ success every day. Special thanks of course to Stan for over 40 years of direction, counsel and friendship, with a whole lot of laughs along the way. Most importantly, thanks to my family for always tying their calendars to the baseball schedule, and, like all great fans, for going through the ups and downs of every season alongside me.”

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