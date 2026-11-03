Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Has Clear Timeline to Sign Blockbuster Free Agent Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a ton of key free agents this winter, but none are bigger than superstar Tarik Skubal.

The Skubal sweepstakes are officially underway after the five-day negotiating period ended, and the left-hander can now speak with all 30 MLB teams as he searches for his next home.

This is the first time that Skubal will be a free agent in his career, and he is by far the best one on the open market. The 29-year-old is coming off another stellar season, and the Dodgers will look to retain him after trading for him before the deadline.

While Skubal is a highly sought-after player this offseason, he may make his decision sooner rather than later.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Skubal is expected to sign before the Dec. 1 lockout.

"Skubal is far and away the best player in this class, and the expectation is he will sign before the Dec. 1 lockout," Passan wrote.

By signing before the Dec. 1 lockout, Skubal will maximize his potential earnings before potential payroll restrictions are implemented.

As for who he could sign with?

"The two most obvious suitors are the two teams with the highest payrolls in baseball: The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets," Passan wrote. "There are bound to be others. The Chicago Cubs badly want Skubal. They also are skeptical that they will be willing to compete at the sort of dollars Skubal is expected to get — well in excess of $300 million, potentially in the $400 million-plus range. With Michael King and Nick Pivetta being free agents, the San Diego Padres need a rotation anchor, and arguably the best pitcher in baseball would more than suffice."

Dodgers Have Strong Chance to Retain Tarik Skubal This Offseason

The Dodgers are among the favorites, as they are one of only a few teams with the financial muscle to provide Skubal the contract he's seeking.

Moreover, Skubal loved his time in LA, and reportedly wants to return assuming the Dodgers offer him the contract he wants.

However, nothing is guaranteed.

The Dodgers have other issues to address on their roster, which should look different by the time the 2027 season rolls around.

Skubal was stellar in his 10 starts for the Dodgers. The California native posted a 2.61 ERA, 60 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP in 62 innings.

If Skubal returns, the Dodgers would retain their all-world starting rotation for years to come.

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