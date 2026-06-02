Dodgers' Potential Trade Package for Tarik Skubal Revealed

Detroit Tigers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal is expected to be the big prize for all pitching-needy teams at the trade deadline this year, including the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Skubal has been heavily linked to the Dodgers for the last few years, and it seems that the front office could look to make a play for his services. With the Tigers' season falling apart, the idea of them trading Skubal has grown louder and louder.

With the left-hander being a free agent at the end of the season, the Tigers should look to move him now to avoid losing him for nothing in the winter. And a team like the Dodgers could give Detroit a great return in exchange for Skubal.

Since he would be a rental, some teams will be wary of trading too much for the reigning two-time Cy Young award winner. MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic ranked the likelihood of teams landing Skubal, with the Dodgers coming in at the top.

Bowden also revealed the potential trade package from Los Angeles, giving more thought to a deal going down.

"They certainly have enough to trade as well, as they could offer either Justin Wrobleski or Emmet Sheehan off their major-league roster and one of their top outfield prospects, such as Zyhir Hope, Josue De Paula or Eduardo Quintero," Bowden wrote.

Should Dodgers Actually Trade For Tarik Skubal?

The Dodgers could give the Tigers a quality starting pitcher who has proven himself in the big leagues, along with a few top prospects. This would be a hefty price to pay for a potential rental, but Skubal is one of the few players who is worth taking the gamble for.

The Dodgers haven't been willing to spend premium prices at the trade deadline of late, but Skubal could be a different story, as he would give them another ace for the postseason rotation.

Moreover, bringing him in now could give the Dodgers an advantage in signing him in the offseason, showing him how life would be before his free agency.

The Dodgers are also one of the few teams that would be willing to offer him the expected more than $300 million free agent contract he's going to command this winter.

Skubal has been arguably the best pitcher in baseball over the last few seasons, and his presence in a rotation can be a true game-changer. Putting Skubal next to Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and others could have the Dodgers sending out the most talented rotation in baseball history.

Having these arms wouldn't guarantee the team a title, but it would give them a much stronger chance to clinch the three-peat this year.

So if the Dodgers have a chance to trade for Skubal, the front office should pull the trigger, even with the move being a risk due to his impending free agency and the top prospects being sent out.

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