Dodgers Predicted to Land All-Star Reliever in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for an interesting next couple of months with MLB's Aug. 3 trade deadline quickly approaching.

Unlike most teams, the Dodgers don't have many pressing needs across the roster — but that may not stop the front office from looking to add.

Los Angeles has made it a point not to spend heavily at the trade deadline in recent years, preferring to build out the roster over the offseason.

But with a new CBA and potential locking coming after this season, the Dodgers could look to make another splash move before any new rules are implemented. The Dodgers have also seen some injuries take place within the pitching staff, both to the starting rotation and bullpen.

If the Dodgers do look to add to the pitching staff, there's one player who insiders Jack Harris and Dylan Hernandez of The California Post believe they'll go after: Detroit Tigers All-Star reliever Kyle Finnegan.

"The Tigers are dead, so it makes sense for the Dodgers and other contenders to pick at their remains," Harris and Hernandez wrote. "Finnegan is under contract through next season –– his deal also includes a mutual option for 2028 –– but that’s of minimal value for the Tigers, who will rebuild after they lose Tarik Skubal this winter.

"Here’s an idea: What if the Dodgers acquire Skubal and Finnegan in the same trade?"

Should the Dodgers Trade for Kyle Finnegan?

With closer Edwin Díaz continuing to recover from elbow surgery, the Dodgers could look to shore up a bullpen that has struggled as of late.

So far this season, Finnegan has been great for the Tigers, registering an ERA of 2.08 over 33 appearances. Finnegan could be a perfect late-inning guy for the Dodgers' bullpen, offering manager Dave Roberts another experienced option to use.

Since the right-hander was traded to the Tigers at last year's trade deadline, he's been dominant, as he posted an ERA of 1.50 down the stretch in 2025. The veteran uses a three-pitch mix, with his fastball being his top weapon of choice that he throws 55.4% of the time.

Finnegan is under contract for $8 million next season, so he wouldn't just be a rental. The veteran also has a mutual $10 million option for 2028, giving the Dodgers plenty of flexibility with him.

The right-hander made his only All-Star appearance in 2024 while he was a member of the Washington Nationals.

Tarik Skubal Trade Chances

The Dodgers have already been linked with Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal in trade rumors, so the two teams could come together on a blockbuster move for both players.

This would allow the Dodgers to also address the starting rotation, which has some questions with Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) currently on the IL.

Los Angeles has a chance to go for a three-peat, so the front office may want to take advantage of this window by going all-in at the deadline. The Dodgers have spent a lot of resources to win in recent years, and it's hard to imagine them slowing down with this historic opportunity right in front of them.

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