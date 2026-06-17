Latest Tyler Glasnow Update Goes From Bad to Worse for Dodgers

Tyler Glasnow's recovery has become one of the Los Angeles Dodgers' most frustrating injury sagas of the season.

What appeared to be a relatively minor bout of back discomfort has turned into a prolonged absence with no clear end in sight.

Glasnow exited his May 6 start against the Astros after experiencing lower back pain and was placed on the injured list shortly thereafter. At the time, manager Dave Roberts expressed optimism that the issue would not require a lengthy absence.

That optimism has gradually faded.

Glasnow is still “not doing anything,” Roberts told reporters this week in Los Angeles. “Just kind of hanging in there, not really any progress.”

The manager first acknowledged in late May that Glasnow's recovery was taking significantly longer than the organization anticipated and that the club could not establish a realistic timetable for his return.

On June 6, Glasnow was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list. That means he's at least three weeks away from a return on paper.

In reality, the fact that he has not made enough progress to begin a throwing program portends a much longer absence.

For a team counting on Glasnow to anchor its pitching staff in October, the waiting continues, with more questions than answers surrounding his recovery.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Glasnow opened up about why he hasn't made progress.

“It’s uncomfortable,” Glasnow said. “When I get into my load, something feels weird. The more I go, the more it starts to aggravate it. Generally, before I start to throw, as long as it’s completely gone, it gets over the hump, it’s gone, and then I can get back to full speed.

"I just feel like I haven’t gotten there yet.”

In Glasnow's first two seasons in Los Angeles, he made 40 regular season starts, going 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA. He also finished the 2024 season on the injured list, and did not pitch in the postseason, because of an elbow injury.

Shoulder inflammation then knocked him out for more than two months in 2025.

Encouragingly, Glasnow did not miss a start through his first seven turns through the rotation in 2026. He averaged more than 6.1 innings per start until the injury popped up after one inning of his May 6 start in Houston.

At this rate, it appears Glasnow is unlikely to return until after the All-Star break. How soon after remains to be seen.

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