Dodgers Injury Updates: Kiké Hernandez, Edwin Diaz, Teoscar Hernandez

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been playing without multiple key members of the team this season due to various injuries.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, the roster has strong depth all across the board, allowing the team to continue winning despite the injuries. But the team could be getting back some massive contributors over the coming weeks and months.

Manager Dave Roberts provided the latest updates amid the Dodgers' series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Edwin Diaz Injury Update

Edwin Díaz is recovering after having surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow, but it seems he is progressing nicely. The closer was expected to be a key piece of the Dodgers bullpen this year, but the team wants to make sure they don't rush him back.

"Edwin is coming along really well," Roberts said. "He's been playing catch. He should be throwing a bullpen here this week. So he is coming along really well, quickly.”

Roberts added it's unlikely Díaz returns before the All-Star break, but he appears to be making great progress.

Kiké Hernandez Injury Update

Kiké Hernández was placed on the injured list since suffering an oblique injury that forced him out of his second game back after being activated from the 60-day IL. The veteran'e season was delayed following offseason elbow surgery, so his new injury was an unfortunate one for him and the Dodgers.

But it seems that the utility man is doing well as he has started to do some baseball activity. The original timeline for Hernandez was six to eight weeks with a "significant" oblique tear.

“Kiké is making a lot of strides. Doing some baseball activity, moving around, feels good," Roberts said. "Still obviously gonna take some time with what he’s gone through."

Teoscar Hernandez Injury Update

Teoscar Hernández has been out due to a hamstring injury, but he has been progressing well. Roberts said that the veteran could head out on a rehab assignment this coming weekend if all goes to plan.

“The strength is there, the foot speed, he’s running 20 mph, whatever it is. So that’s been really good. He’s recovering well,” Roberts said. “I think [we’re] just making sure that his swing is back, so we can kind of pick up where we left off. That’s the thing we didn’t do last year is he missed some time, and then we kind of just got him back in the lineup, and he just wasn’t right.

"So just to make sure he’s in a good spot physically, and then his swing is kind of reflective of that.”

Before the injury, he had gotten his bat going, finally breaking out of an early-season slump. Overall, the veteran has hit .276 with seven home runs and 31 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .784.

Blake Snell Injury Update

Like Díaz, Snell has been out due to loose bodies in his elbow, but he had the NanoNeedle Scope procedure to fix it. This new surgery has proven to cut down recovery, and the Dodgers are hoping it works for Snell.

“Blake’s doing well. Blake’s doing really well. He’s come along really well," Roberts said. "Not sure when he’s gonna face hitters but [he's] throwing, playing catch, feels good."

Snell is expected to return this season, likely in the second half, which will give the starting rotation a major boost. The left-hander has only made one start this year after opening the season on the injured list due to shoulder fatigue that lingered from the 2025 season.

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