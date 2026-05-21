Dodgers Predicted to Land Astros Slugger in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Swing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have again gotten off to a good start to the 2026 season, but the front office could still look to improve the team summer.

Los Angeles has tried to build out the roster over the winter, rather than paying premium prices at the trade deadline.

But with different injuries taking place this season, the Dodgers could look to make some additions

The Dodgers are going after a three-peat this year, likely giving the green light to almost anything at the .

Jack Harris of The California Post recently looked into the possibility of the Dodgers trading for slugger Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros. With how poorly the Astros have started the 2026 season, Alvarez could be moved at the trade deadline, and Los Angeles could be a strong landing spot.

Does Yordan Alvarez Make Sense For Dodgers?

As always, the Dodgers are going to be linked with any big-name players who could be available at the trade deadline.

Alvarez could be a nice boost to the Dodgers' offense, which again has been fairly inconsistent at times this season.

While Los Angeles already has plenty of left-handed hitters in the lineup, adding a power threat like Alvarez could be worth it.

Alvarez also owns career splits that show he is much better against left-handed pitchers than righties, which could be an advantage for the Dodgers.

Alvarez is one of the better power hitters in the game today, and putting his bat next to the other stars that the Dodgers have would be scary for the rest of the league. Putting out a lineup of Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Kyle Tucker, Will Smith and others could be one of the best in the history of baseball.

Additionally, while Alvarez has played the majority of games as the designated hitter, he does have experience playing left field. This would give manager Dave Roberts more flexibility to build out lineups, mixing and matching throughout the year.

If the Astros were to trade Alvarez, it would likely take a lot since he remains under contract for two more seasons. His salary of $26.8 million per season is almost a steal for the type of production that he brings to a lineup each year.

So far this season, Alvarez has hit .303 with 15 home runs and 31 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of 1.017. The slugger has continued to hit extremely well for Houston, and he could command a haul if traded.

As many people know, Alvarez was actually signed by the Dodgers back in 2016 before the team traded him to Houston in exchange for right-handed pitcher Josh Fields.

Giving up on Alvarez before he broke out has been one of the bigger blips on this front office's resume, and if they could get him back, it would right the wrong of this move.

Overall, the Dodgers don't necessarily need to add someone like Alvarez to the lineup, but teams can never have enough hitting. So if the opportunity were to present itself, the Dodgers can be expected to at least engage the Astros to see what it may take to get a deal done.

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