Dodgers Predicted to Trade Away Starting Pitcher at Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers' front office has some big decisions to make over the next week ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

With the Dodgers not having any major holes across the roster, the front office could elect to add around the margins or move excess players for future depth. The Dodgers have been rumored not to be looking at making any major trades this year, despite some big names potentially being available.

In fact, the Dodgers have been linked to smaller moves, including ones that help condense the roster. Given that Los Angeles has a crowded group of starting pitchers when healthy, the front office may elect to move someone at the deadline.

Adding fuel to the rumors, Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic predicted that Los Angeles will trade away a starting pitcher at the deadline this year.

"Another starter is dealt," Ardaya wrote as his prediction for LA. "The Dodgers, for the fourth deadline in a row, wind up trading another starting pitcher off their big-league roster. It was Noah Syndergaard in 2023, James Paxton in 2024 and Dustin May in 2025.

"Eric Lauer could make some sense — so long as the Dodgers are still optimistic their rotation could get back to full strength eventually."

Left-hander Eric Lauer has been the most talked-about starter from the Dodgers who could be on the move. Lauer has seen a massive turnaround in his season since coming to Los Angeles in a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the year.

However, with both Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow expected back from injury by the end of August, Lauer may not have a place in the rotation. Shohei Ohtani is also currently not pitching due to a knee injury, but the team expects him back at some point this year, too.

The Dodgers could always look to move Lauer to the bullpen, but if the team is fully healthy, he likely wouldn't have a spot on the postseason roster. Lauer will be a free agent at the end of the season, so the Dodgers could undergo smart asset management with a pitcher who has performed well.

On the year with Los Angeles, Lauer owns a 3.35 ERA over eight appearances. The Dodgers are 8-0 in his outings.

Right-hander Emmet Sheehan is also a candidate to be taken out of the rotation, as he's also seen his name placed in trade rumors. However, with him just entering arbitration-eligibility this year, the Dodgers likely wouldn't want to move him unless they were getting a substantial return.

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