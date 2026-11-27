It's been quite a whirlwind to kick off the holiday season for Royce Lewis.

A former No. 1 overall pick in 2017, Lewis was prepping to help the Minnesota Twins win this upcoming year. It's the only franchise he had ever been with during his MLB career.

In the blink of an eye, that tenure ended, as the Southern California native was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers last week. Now heading back home to the place he grew up, one would assume Lewis being super excited by the opportunity.

According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, another adjective may best describe how Lewis was feeling in the moment.

“Shocked is the word. I truly thought I was at least going to have one more year to be the first baseman. I was buying in," Lewis said to The Athletic. "I just wanted to produce for [the fans] and win and be a part of the team that helped get them back into a winning state of mind. I felt like we were starting to turn a corner as an [organization] and going in the right direction. I was just excited to be a part of that movement and that turnaround."

That doesn't mean Lewis isn't excited to be a Dodger, though.

“We had our morning coffee and [my wife] randomly said, ‘You’re a Dodger." I was like, ‘What the heck is going on’? It’s almost too good to be true,"Lewis added. "Especially growing up in Southern California, to be on one of the best teams in the league and close to home, is very special to my family. But it hasn’t sunk in yet.”

This is undoubtedly a fantastic chance for Lewis to reset his career. He has been snake-bit by several injuries over the last few years.

It's clear he can hit, evidenced by a .309 batting average as a second year player. Lewis has positional versatility the Dodgers gladly welcome given his propensity to offer pop from the right side.

We've seen countless examples of players who've come to the Dodgers in search of a career revival. Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and Max Muncy all went from being afterthoughts to developing into All-Stars under the strength of this organization's improvement program.

At only 27 years of age, Lewis has plenty of upside to tap into before he even hits the meat of his career. He'll get ample opportunities across the diamond to fill in as a versatile defender. Furthermore, if there's one franchise you'd want to join as a reclamation project, it's the Dodgers.

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