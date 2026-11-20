The Los Angeles Dodgers made a major addition on Friday, acquiring infielder Royce Lewis from the Minnesota Twins in a trade, as first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Lewis was a non-tender candidate who was projected to make $5.1 million in arbitration, per MLB Trade Rumors. He's now heading to Los Angeles.

Royce Lewis traded to Dodgers — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 20, 2026

What Are the Dodgers Giving Up for Royce Lewis?

The Dodgers are trading right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller and catching prospect Francisco Espinoza in the deal.

Miller, 27, is a former first-round pick and top prospect of the Dodgers who has struggled over the last few years. After having a 3.76 ERA across 22 starts in his rookie year in 2023, he's made just 18 big-league appearances since, sporting an 8.30 ERA over 68.1 innings.

Who is Royce Lewis?

Lewis, 27, is a former top prospect who's struggled to stay healthy over his course of his career. When healthy, he's shown great power, hitting at least 15 home runs in three of the last four years.

Lewis was drafted by the Twins with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. He was ranked as the No. 5 prospect in all of baseball in 2019, and was still in the top 100 as recently as 2023.

The Aliso Viejo, California native made his MLB debut in 2022, hitting two home runs in 12 games. He then broke out in 2023, hitting .309 with 15 home runs, 52 RBIs and an OPS of .921 across 58 games.

Lewis hit a career-high 16 home runs across 82 games in 2024, but injuries limited his availability over the course of his Twins career.

He surpassed the 100-game threshold for the first time in 2025, and then set a career-high in 2026 with 125 games played, hitting .227 with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs and an OPS of .667.

How Will Royce Lewis Fit With the Dodgers?

Lewis is mainly a corner infielder, but also has experience in the middle infield, an area in which the Dodgers were looking to upgrade this offseason.

The Dodgers lost Miguel Rojas to retirement and Kiké Hernandez to free agency this offseason. They were looking for a second baseman who could play on a somewhat consistent basis while also spelling some of their aging veterans.

Lewis fits that bill perfectly.

The 27-year-old could get plenty of starts at second base, especially against left-handed pitching. He could also spell both Max Muncy at third base and Freddie Freeman at first base, two left-handed hitters.

This story will be updated (refresh the page for the fully updated article)...

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.