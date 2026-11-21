The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a surprise trade on Friday to acquire former No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis from the Minnesota Twins at the expense of right-hander Bobby Miller and catching prospect Francisco Espinoza.

Miller wrote a message to the fans, the city and those he met along the way via his Instagram account after the deal went through, expressing how much his time in a Dodgers uniform meant to him.

"Forever grateful for the opportunity to wear Dodger blue," Miller wrote. "From the moment I was drafted in 2020, the Dodgers organization took me in as a young kid with a dream and gave me the opportunity to live it. Los Angeles became home, and the people I met along the way became family. I’ll forever cherish the memories, relationships, and experiences that came with being a Dodger. To the entire Dodgers organization, my teammates, coaches, staff, and especially the fans, thank you for believing in me, supporting me, and making these years so special. I’ll always be proud to have been a part of this organization, and I’ll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life.

"As one chapter closes, another begins. I’m incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to join the Twins organization. I can’t wait to get to work, embrace this new chapter, and give everything I have to Minnesota.Thank you for everything, LA. Always a special place in my heart."

Miller was originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles back in 2017, but after electing to play three years at the University of Louisville, was drafted by the Dodgers in the first round in 2020.

He made an electric debut during the 2023 campaign — dealing a 3.76 ERA across 124.1 innings of work — but was then plagued by injuries and lesser production. Shoulder issues limited his availability over the last few seasons, and the 2025 campaign featured a 5.66 ERA across 90.2 innings at the Triple-A level.

Miller didn't have the best of luck ahead of the 2025 campaign, as he took a 105.5 mph line drive directly to his head during spring training. He served a brief injured list stint under concussion protocol, but it was obviously not a great way to start off his response to an injury-riddled 2024.

Miller's admiration for Los Angeles was certainly felt, but now he will begin the next step of his professional baseball journey in Minnesota. Maybe a change of scenery will be exactly what he needs to get his career back on track.

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