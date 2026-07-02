Dodgers Scratch Mookie Betts From Lineup for Wednesday's Game vs Athletics

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced a lineup change for Wednesday's series finale against the Athletics.

Star shortstop Mookie Betts has been scratched and replaced by Miguel Rojas. The reason for the switch is currently unknown.

Betts was scheduled to hit in his usual cleanup spot in the lineup. Instead, Max Muncy has been moved up as LA has three straight lefties in the Nos. 3-5 spots against the right-handed J.T. Ginn.

Here's the updated Dodgers lineup:

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Tommy Edman, LF Alex Freeland, 2B Miguel Rojas, SS Chuckie Robinson, C

Mookie Betts Heating Up for Dodgers As of Late

Betts is just starting to find his rhythm at the plate as of late, hitting .355 over his last 15 games with five home runs and 11 RBIs. He's raised his full season OPS to .744 and has looked dominant since moving to the No. 4 spot in the lineup.

Betts recently discussed the reason for his sudden uptick in results.

“I just mostly learned that all the stuff that I used to do, doesn’t apply now,” Betts said. “So I really had to focus on who I am today, and trying to fix that person instead of trying to use the 27-year-old guy to apply to the 33-year-old guy. It just doesn’t work. The game’s not the same, and I’m not the same. So I really had to learn who I was and be the best version of who I am today.”

Manager Dave Roberts compared this year's turnaround to last year's, when Betts declared his season "over" before turning things around.

“I think it’s different,” Roberts said. “There’s a lot more season left than where he was last year, where he kind of wrote it off to play for the team. And I think right now he’s in a much better place than he was even last year, mentally with the swing, all of it. So he’s in a good spot. I see no reason why we can’t keep this going.”

The Dodgers will hope that Betts' turnaround is here to stay in 2026. They will also hope that whatever forced him to miss Wednesday's game isn't too serious as the team welcomes the San Diego Padres into town for four games this weekend.

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