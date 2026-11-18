Seth Halvorsen's 2027 season is over before it could even begin.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Wednesday that Halvorsen underwent UCL reconstruction surgery on his right elbow, and is expected to be out for all of next year.

Halvorsen, 26, appeared in 11 games for the Dodgers last season after he was acquired from the Colorado Rockies in a midseason trade. The right-hander went 1-1 with an 8.10 ERA, allowing nine runs in 10 innings.

Halvorsen also pitched 27.1 innings at the Triple-A level in 2026. He saved eight games, posted a 1.32 ERA and struck out 33 percent of opposing batters.

Given his numbers at the highest level of minor league baseball, plus a fastball that averaged 98.9 mph and an 86.6-mph splitter that induced whiffs 38.7 percent of the time in MLB, the Dodgers had to be excited about Halvorsen's potential.

In three MLB seasons with the Dodgers and Rockies (2024-26), Halvorsen is 4-5 with a 4.78 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 81 innings. He was acquired by the Dodgers on July 20 in exchange for pitcher Nick Frasso and minor league outfielder Landyn Vidourek.

Halvorsen was selected by the Rockies in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB Draft, and took a fast elevator to MLB. He reached Double-A by the end of his first professional season, and made his Rockies debut in 2024.

Dodgers 2027 bullpen: internal and external options

Losing Halvorsen for a season might not make the Dodgers any more likely to sign a right-handed reliever before the unofficial Dec. 1 deadline, when a lockout is expected to incur a transaction freeze on 40-man roster players.

Still, the Dodgers were already pressed to replace Evan Phillips after the right-handed set-up man signed a three-year, $35 million contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Right-handers Edwin Diaz, Edgardo Henriquez, Brock Stewart and Will Klein are all under contract or team control for next season. Right-handers Gavin Stone, Ben Casparius, Bobby Miller and Paul Gervase have a chance to move up the depth chart in light of Halvorsen's injury, as well.

The free agent market for right-handed relievers still includes longtime Dodgers Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol. Other free agent possibilities (among others) include Jonathan Loaisiga, who has been linked to the Dodgers, and former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.

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