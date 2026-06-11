Dodgers Call Up 31-Year-Old Journeyman, Lose Will Smith to Injured List

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed Will Smith on the injured list with neck inflammation, the team announced ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Dodgers added catcher Chuckie Robinson to the active and 40-man rosters to replace Smith. The 40-man roster spot was created by the team releasing veteran utility man Tyler Fitzgerald on Wednesday.

The Dodgers have selected the contract of catcher Chuckie Robinson and placed catcher Will Smith on the injured list with neck inflammation, retroactive to June 8. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 11, 2026

Smith hasn't played since Friday as he battled his stiff neck. Smith was scratched from Saturday's lineup, but manager Dave Roberts said he expected the All-Star catcher back in the lineup on Sunday.

Instead, Smith missed games on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday (after Monday's off day) and Wednesday, and is finally going on the injured list, backdated to June 8.

Smith will be eligible to return from the IL in a week since it was backdated three days.

Smith has had an up-and-down 2026 season, hitting .249 with six home runs, 23 RBIs and an OPS of .720. He missed a few games in late April due to a back issue, and then was given some additional days off to "reset" in May.

“Will has been grinding,” Roberts said last month. “I’ve caught him a lot. He’s working on his swing. So for me, to give him two days off — one to kind of reset, the off day, this one to watch a game and work on his swing and not have to play.”

How Will Dodgers Replace Will Smith?

Dalton Rushing will take over as the starting catcher in Smith's absence. Across 37 games this season, he's hitting .275 with eight home runs, 21 RBIs and an OPS of .884.

Roberts said this week he feels more than comfortable having Rushing behind the plate on a consistent basis.

“I think that’s been one of the silver linings, giving Dalton some opportunity,” Roberts said. “I think he’s gotten his footing. I think he’s doing a great job with the pitchers. His at-bat quality is getting more consistent. The production is there. Just giving him the opportunity is certainly a plus for him and his growth.”

As for Robinson, he appeared in one game for the Dodgers last year, going 0-for-1 with a run scored. Across 52 career games at the big league level with the Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati Reds, he's 17-for-130 (.131) with an OPS of .361.

In 21 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, he's hitting .260 with an OPS of .763. He's expected to start on Friday with Rushing getting the nod on Thursday for a fifth consecutive game.

“We had Chuckie last year, and we had Eliezer [Alfonzo, the other catcher who could have been called up] all spring,” Roberts said. “So both those guys are confident. They’re kind of a little older, so they’ve been around, and we’re very familiar with both those guys, so it should be pretty seamless.”

The Dodgers will hope Smith spends a minimum amount of time on the IL.

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