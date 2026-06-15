Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Has One Major Restriction Following Knee Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a major scare last week when two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani left a game due to knee inflammation but didn't suffer any significant injury.

Ohtani underwent imaging to determine the severity of the injury, and fortunately, the tests came back clean. The star returned to the Dodgers lineup after missing one game, and he made an immediate impact by hitting a leadoff home run on Saturday.

While Ohtani seems relatively healthy (he admitted he's not 100%), there is one part of his game that the Dodgers will not allow him to utilize moving forward. Due to the ongoing risk of injury, the Dodgers aren't going to allow Ohtani to try to steal any bases until his knee is fully healed.

"There will be no base stealing,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Ohtani only has six stolen bases all season as he's placed a bigger focus on his two-way abilities this year. Now, the Dodgers want him to be especially careful while running the bases for the foreseeable future.

Ohtani wanted to get back in the lineup and continue to help his team on Saturday and Sunday. Roberts said he "drove" the decision to play after missing just one contest.

“Shohei drove it. Training staff drove it,” Roberts said. “We took him out of the game the other night just for precautionary reasons. Yesterday treated it up. Today he feels great. All the confidence that he can go out there and hit, feel good, not regress at all.”

Ohtani's bat has recently come around, with the star finally looking like his normal self at the plate. After a slow start to the year, Ohtani has reclaimed his status as one of the better hitters in baseball, and the MVP honor in the National League is likely his to lose again.

The Dodgers will continue to monitor Ohtani's knee and make decisions based on how he feels each day. Both sides want to make sure that he is good to go for each contest, especially as he continues his two-way play.

But this entire situation is great news for the Dodgers and Ohtani, with him only having to miss one game. Ohtani is a central piece to the Dodgers success on the field, and if Los Angeles is going to three-peat this season, they will need him fully healthy.

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