Dodgers Shopping All-Star Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Could Teoscar Hernandez's days in Los Angeles be numbered?

The Dodgers mercurial left fielder has $21 million left on his salary the upcoming 2027 season. The franchise doesn't necessarily view that number as a major hindrance financially. Having said that, there is a need to get younger across the board — and dealing Hernandez to a ballclub in need of a bat could be something worth exploring.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers have "outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and his remaining $21 million salary on the trade block."

According to ESPN's Jorge Castillo, Jesse Rogers, and Alden Gonzalez, there's a reality where the Dodgers could move on from the veteran outfielder this offseason.

"The Dodgers are once again open to trading right-handed-hitting corner outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, a move that would create a path for top prospect Josue De Paula in left field, sources said," they wrote. "But if good offers don't present themselves — they didn't last offseason, and they haven't yet this time around — they'd prefer to keep him in case De Paula isn't ready defensively in 2027."

The desire to move off Hernandez is two-fold. The team would in theory like to get younger but also more athletic in the outfield. Possessing a player with improved defensive skills would be an added bonus.

While De Paula might not be a plus-defender at this stage in his career, there's no denying the skillset offered as a hitter. For the Dodgers to truly know what they have in the 21-year-old, it would make sense to give him an extended runway in the big leagues.

Hernandez, 34, still has plenty of pop as a middle-of-the-order type bat. He could best be suited as a designated hitter moving forward — a role he simply can't play with the Dodgers given the presence of Shohei Ohtani.

There's a world where a hitting-starved team could move for Hernandez and his expiring contract. The Dodgers probably would welcome the salary relief in the form of accepting prospects in return. We've seen this throughout the years in other deals — most notably in the trades involving Gavin Lux, Michael Busch, Alex Wood and Matt Kemp.

Hernandez has been an integral member of both World Series teams. He's provided some utter brilliance in pressure-packed situations.

At some point, however, this roster does need to evolve. Hernandez could very well come back, and from LA's standpoint, the flexibility in having him on the books for only one more year is a nice position to be in.

It will be fascinating to see what ultimately develops as the offseason begins to heat up.

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