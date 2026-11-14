Dodgers Open to Trading Oft-Injured Starting Pitcher in Potential Blockbuster Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a wealth of talent all around their roster, but their starting rotation alone has plenty of Cy Young awards, All-Star nods and even a few MVPs.

The main name that has departed from the elite list is free agent Tarik Skubal, who has been predicted to sign a behemoth contract this offseason.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers may have another name departing the rotation in All-Star Tyler Glasnow.

"If someone asks, Tyler Glasnow can be theirs, too, freeing up the $30 million he’s owed in 2027 with a $21.5 million player option in 2028," Nightengale wrote regarding a potential trade.

Glasnow, a 33-year-old right-handed pitcher from Newhall, CA, is coming off a 3.53 ERA season across 74 innings (13 starts). He missed over three months of action due to low back spasms from early May through the end of August.

Fresh off of an embarrassing NLDS sweep at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023, the Dodgers traded for Glasnow ahead of the 2024 campaign, knowing his injury risks but also seeing his elite potential.

During that 2024 campaign, he appeared to be re-writing his story as an injury-prone pitcher. After setting his career-high with 120 innings the season prior, he set a new personal-best with 134 innings over 22 starts and his first All-Star honor.

His 3.49 ERA season was halted by right elbow tendinitis in mid-August, and though the Dodgers won the World Series, he was on the shelf through October.

The next season, Glasnow dealt a 3.19 ERA through an injury-riddled year. After a few short starts to begin the season, he was placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation from the end of April to early-July.

Glasnow was clearly a different pitcher upon his return, tossing a 2.86 ERA in those final 13 starts, and carried his pitching prowess into October.

On the road to the 2025 World Series, Glasnow — who had not had much of an impressive postseason resume to that point — pitched a 1.69 ERA across 21.1 pivotal innings. This included a relief appearance in the NLDS, earning his first career-save with his team on the brink of elimination during Game 6 of the World Series and pitching 2.1 innings in relief the next day to help win Game 7.

Glasnow has shown just how lethal he can be when healthy, but his health is far from a guarantee, and perhaps the Dodgers would be better off flipping his contract and saving money.

Glasnow is on what could be an expiring $32.5 million deal with a $30 million club option for 2028. While not cheap, he could be the bonafide ace of another team's staff — of course, assuming he can stay healthy.

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