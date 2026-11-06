Why Dodgers' Decision to Not Promote James Tibbs Could Suddenly Fast-Track His MLB Debut

It's rare, though not unheard of, for a top prospect to force his way onto the Los Angeles Dodgers' major league roster ahead of schedule in September.

Walker Buehler did so in 2017. Gavin Lux followed two years later. Josue De Paula did it again this year, though it likely would not have been possible without an injury to Shohei Ohtani.

Fans clamored for outfielder James Tibbs III to be freed from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a season where he racked up stats unseen in the Pacific Coast League in 40 years: 30 homers, 107 RBIs, 109 runs and a .409 OBP. In an organization with a less crowded outfield, perhaps that would have been enough for Tibbs to make his MLB debut in 2026.

Not only was the Dodgers' outfield locked in before the team won 100 games in the regular season, only once did Teoscar Hernandez, Andy Pages or Kyle Tucker make a trip to the injured list. When Hernandez strained his hamstring in May, Ryan Ward (who was already on the 40-man roster) got the call instead of Tibbs (who was not).

The precious nature of 40-man roster spots is amplified by the impending lockout.

Team personnel — executives, coaches, athletic trainers, strength coaches, etc. — are prohibited from contacting 40-man roster players in the event of a lockout. It's an unnecessary hindrance to every team disguised as a bargaining tactic. The Dodgers will be no less affected than any of the 30 teams.

Players in an organization on a minor league contract are not bound by this restriction. (Their Collective Bargaining Agreement expires after the 2027 season.) That means Tibbs and every other Dodgers prospect not on the team's 40-man roster — basically everyone except for De Paula, for now — will be free to communicate with team personnel no matter how long the lockout lasts.

Advantage Tibbs. The Dodgers don't need to protect him from the Rule 5 draft until next November, so there's no impetus to add him to the 40-man roster before then. He can plan on having a normal spring training, and even report to the Dodgers' facility early if he wants to get some extra work in.

For the team, the main advantage to not promoting Tibbs during the season is that his service-time clock is still set on zero. But (as mentioned by Katie Woo of The Athletic in a recent Reddit AMA) the lockout has been looming as a motivating factor for teams who don't need to promote a prospect before Dec. 1.

In the end, the slow plan might prove to be the best route for Tibbs to be major league ready when he gets his first call-up.

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