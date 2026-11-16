The Los Angeles Dodgers have learned the hard way that you can never have enough pitching depth to get through a Major League Baseball season.

In 2024, the Dodgers set a franchise record by having 40 different players pitch at least one inning in the regular season (38 pitchers and two position players in Miguel Rojas and Kiké Hernandez).

In 2025, the Dodgers tied that franchise record with 38 pitchers, as well as Rojas and Hernandez, pitching.

In 2026, the Dodgers pared that number down to 33 total players including Rojas and Hernandez. Including openers, 14 different pitchers started a game.

Thus, while the Dodgers are looking to add pitchers to their major league roster to solidify the starting rotation and bullpen, they're also looking to supplement their organizational depth to help them throughout the year. And according to the team's transaction log, they've made an addition, signing left-handed pitcher Carlos Pena to a minor league deal. He's been assigned to the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets.

Pena, 28, initially signed with the Detroit Tigers as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2019.

The left-hander spent the 2019 season in the Dominican Summer League before coming stateside in 2021.

Pena reached Triple-A in 2022, but then went back to High-A in 2023 and began a slow progression back through the minor leagues. It took him until the 2025 season to get back to Triple-A, and in 2026, he still split his time between the Double-A and Triple-A levels.

Across 24 games (20 starts) this season for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves, Pena went 7-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 113 strikeouts to 22 walks over 99.2 innings.

In three starts for the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens, Pena allowed one run over 10 innings for a 0.90 ERA, adding eight strikeouts to three walks.

Overall, across seven seasons in the minor leagues spanning all levels, Pena has made 161 appearances (110 starts), going 40-35 with a 3.63 ERA and 686 strikeouts over 657 innings.

He'll hope to continue his Triple-A success in the Dodgers organization, and potentially even make his MLB debut in 2027.

Pena turns 29 in September, giving him plenty of time to not only get to MLB, but put together a long career.

By signing a minor league deal with LA, Pena won't be on the 40-man roster, meaning he'll be able to work at team facilities and remain in contact with Dodgers coaches during the expected lockout. That should help him continue to improve his game and get closer to making his MLB debut.

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