At Least 16 Teams Showing Interest in Dodgers' Most Important Free Agent: Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers could undergo a slight change in the roster this winter.

After falling short of three consecutive titles this past season, the Dodgers could look to shake things up. It's no secret the Dodgers are an old bunch, so they may be better off going out with the old and in with the new.

While that may be the right approach for the Dodgers' lineup, the bullpen presents a different situation. Experience matters when it comes to relief pitching, especially for veterans who have proven themselves in high-pressure moments.

Just about half of Los Angeles' free agents are relievers, and none are as important to retain as Alex Vesia.

Vesia has established himself as one of the game's most reliable relievers. For that reason, more than half the league has reportedly expressed interest in the two-time World Series champion, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.

One of those at least 16 teams is the New York Mets. The Mets are eyeing a left-handed reliever, and Vesia is among the best there is when it comes to southpaws. Another known team interested in Vesia is the Miami Marlins, his former club before he was traded to the Dodgers before the 2021 season.

The New York Yankees and Dodgers are two more teams with known interest.

Alex Vesia’s Consistency Has Made Him Highly Sought-After

Vesia has become the type of reliever the Dodgers cannot afford to lose, especially as they try to maintain their championship window while reshaping an aging roster.

The 30-year-old relief pitcher has spent the last six seasons in Los Angeles. During that time, he has become a bullpen stalwart.

This past season, Vesia posted a 2.64 ERA across 72 appearances. He went 3-1 with 74 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP in 58 innings.

In his Dodgers tenure, he's pitched in 372 major league games, posting an elite 2.87 ERA, 443 strikeouts and a 1.11 WHIP.

Vesia ranked among the top pitchers in baseball in many advanced stats this year, per Baseball Savant. He ranked in the 96th percentile in xERA, 99th percentile in xBA, 96th percentile in whiff%, 95th percentile in K% and 84th percentile in hard-hit%.

He did all that while his fastball velocity dropped, showing he can find ways to remain dominant.

Vesia is a hot commodity on the open market, and given how he's performed in Los Angeles, that comes as no surprise.

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