Dodgers Sign Reliever, Demote Landon Knack Ahead of Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a roster move ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers re-signed right-handed pitcher Jonathan Hernández, who was designated for assignment earlier this week, cleared waivers and elected free agency instead of an outright assignment to Triple-A.

They then added him to the active roster, replacing right-handed pitcher Landon Knack, who was optioned.

The Dodgers added RHP Jonathan Hernández to the roster and optioned RHP Landon Knack. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 14, 2026

Knack recorded the final eight outs of Wednesday's game, earning the third save of his major league career. Since he'll be down for at least a couple days, the team decided to send him back to Triple-A and bring up a fresh arm.

Right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase was spotted in the Dodgers clubhouse ahead of Thursday's game. Instead of recalling him, the Dodgers elected to bring back Hernández.

Who is Jonathan Hernández?

Hernández, 30, initially signed with the Dodgers in May after being released by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Across two different stints with the Dodgers at the big league level this season, the right-hander has made 15 appearances, allowing 16 runs over 22.1 innings for a 6.45 ERA. He has 18 strikeouts to 12 walks and has given up four home runs.

Hernández was DFA'd in a major roster shuffle ahead of Monday's series opener against the Kansas City Royals as LA sifted through bullpen arms. Now, he's back with the Dodgers, where he'll look to help the team regain the No. 1 seed in the National League by taking three of four from the Brewers.

Hernández was initially signed by the Texas Rangers as an international free agent in 2013.

He made his MLB debut with Texas in 2019 and was with the Rangers until 2024, when he was designated for assignment and claimed by the Seattle Mariners.

Across parts of six seasons at the major league level with the Dodgers, Mariners and Rangers, Hernández has a career ERA of 4.57 over 175.1 innings with 168 strikeouts.

Why Did the Dodgers Option Landon Knack?

As for Knack, he's a pitcher with minor league options, making him expendable for a team looking to shuffle through bullpen arms.

He was called up ahead of Wednesday's game to protect the bullpen, and did just that, recording an eight-out save after starting pitcher Eric Lauer took down 6.1 innings.

Now, Knack will go back to Triple-A, where he has a 2.60 ERA across 17.1 innings this season.

At the major league level, he has a 5.87 ERA over 7.2 innings.

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