Dodgers Cut Ties With 6-Year Veteran, Call Up 2 Pitchers in Major Roster Shuffle

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a roster move ahead of Monday's series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

Right-handed pitcher Seth Halvorsen and left-hander Charlie Barnes were added to the active roster. Right-handed pitcher Jonathan Hernández was designated for assignment, while fellow right-hander Kyle Hurt was optioned.

Dodgers Add Seth Halvorsen, Charlie Barnes to Bullpen

Halvorsen, 26, was acquired by the Dodgers a couple weeks before the trade deadline in a three-player deal with the Colorado Rockies.

The hard-throwing right-hander was dominant across his six appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City, firing 6.1 shutout inning with eight strikeouts to two walks.

Across 75 appearances in parts of three seasons at the big league level with the Rockies, Halvorsen has a 4.31 ERA and 66 strikeouts over 71 innings of work. This year, his 98.8 mph fastball velocity ranks in the 98th percentile in MLB.

The Dodgers traded right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso and outfielder Landyn Vidourek to Colorado for Halvorsen.

As for Barnes, he's been with the Dodgers multiple times this season, making a total of four appearances at the big league level and sporting a 6.30 ERA. In his three one-inning appearances, he hasn't allowed a run.

The Dodgers initially claimed Barnes off waivers from the Chicago Cubs in May. He'll likely have a brief stint with the big league club this time around with Blake Snell set to be activated off the 60-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game.

Dodgers DFA Jonathan Hernández

Hernández initially signed with the Dodgers in May on a major league deal. The 29-year-old opted out of his deal with the Philadelphia Phillies at the time and quickly landed with Los Angeles.

Hernández has also been with LA multiple times this season, making a total of 15 appearances and sporting a 6.45 ERA over 22.1 innings. In seven appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City, he has a 6.14 ERA over 7.1 innings.

Dodgers Option Kyle Hurt

As for the final part of the move, Hurt has been optioned back to Triple-A amid a trying season for the right-hander.

Overall, hurt has made 37 appearances for the Dodgers this season, sporting a 4.46 ERA with 46 strikeouts over 38.1 innings. Since being recalled at the start of August, he's made four appearances, allowing two runs over five innings with seven strikeouts.

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