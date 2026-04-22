Dodgers Could Sit Shohei Ohtani From Lineup More Often on Pitching Days

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to a massive 10-year, $700 million deal ahead of the 2024 season, and thus far, it could not have worked out any better.

Not only has the team won two World Series titles with Ohtani, but the star has been able to prove why he remains one of the most special athletes in the world.

Ohtani doesn't only hit at an elite level, but his pitching has also seemingly gotten better. Ohtani has been doing things on the field that most in baseball never thought were possible — or at least that the sport hasn't seen since Babe Ruth was playing.

But it seems that the Dodgers could be moving forward with a different approach in how they use Ohtani, specifically when he pitches. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Los Angeles could have Ohtani pitch — not hit and pitch — when he takes the mound more often.

"Considering the way Shohei Ohtani dominated while being used as a pitcher without DH duties for the first time since 2021 – yielding two hits, one run with 10 strikeouts in six innings – don’t be surprised if the Dodgers now start employing this tactic much more often," Nightengale wrote.

Ohtani was only used as a pitcher against the New York Mets in his most recent start, and he put together a special outing on the mound. As Nightengale mentions, this was the first time Ohtani had been used in this manner since 2021, and the Dodgers may want to see more of this.

Doing so may help keep Ohtani healthier throughout the year, while allowing him to fully focus on pitching when he takes the mound.

The star has been set on going after the Cy Young award in the National League this season, and if he were to put his entire mindset on pitching once a week, this could give him an advantage.

On Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts was asked if Ohtani would be back on the lineup on Wednesday when he pitches against the San Francisco Giants. Roberts took a long pause before saying "yes."

Due to the long pause, he was then asked if Ohtani only hitting on start days would be an option going forward, even if it isn't on Wednesday.

“Yeah, I think so,” Roberts said. “It makes a lot of sense that if you’re not hitting while pitching, it takes a little bit of a toll off. He certainly has managed it really well, but if it makes sense.”

Overall, Ohtani is off to a great start to open the new year on the mound, and his performance has him in the Cy Young conversation. In three starts this season so far, Ohtani has posted an ERA of 0.50, while striking out 18 batters over 18 innings of work.

Ohtani is fully healthy on the mound, and it's clearly showing in how he has been dominating hitters. Los Angeles is in full support of his Cy Young award goals, but the ultimate prize remains at the end of the season for this team.

The Dodgers are going for a three-peat this year, and they will need Ohtani on both sides of the field to get the job done. But Ohtani winning his first-ever Cy Young award, along with this, would be the cherry on top of another special year in Los Angeles.

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