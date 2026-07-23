Dodgers Star Says He Wants Contract Extension to Finish Career in LA

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a collection of star talent across the roster, which has helped them win three titles over the last six years.

Over the last few years, the Dodgers' front office has taken things up a notch, adding new All-Stars almost every season in the hope of winning. This plan has worked well, but the team does have some tough decisions about the future of a few players coming up.

One of the more important players for the Dodgers has been veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman. Freeman came over ahead of the 2022 season, and he's been instrumental in the Dodgers winning the last two World Series.

Freeman, 37, has one more season left on the six-year, $162 million deal he signed with the Dodgers. And with this, questions about his future have started to come up.

The veteran addressed his desire to remain in Los Angeles until he calls it a career. However, he understands the situation that the Dodgers are currently in.

“Believe me, I would love to get something done now,” Freeman said to the California Post regarding a contraxt extension.

Freeman is one of the more respectful and professional players in the league, so he won't push the envelope. But this is music to the ears of all the fans who love Freeman and want him to remain with the Dodgers after his deal expires.

There is another wrinkle that the Dodgers have to deal with moving forward: the collective bargaining agreement expiring at the end of the 2026 season. Most people expect payroll restirctions of some sort to come into play, which would handicap the Dodgers.

“I see both sides,” Freeman said. “Right now, there are so many variables that are unknown. It’s hard to even talk about right now.”

Given how the Dodgers have operated, Freeman should remain with the team until he calls it quits. The veteran is still very productive, which, at the end of the day, is what the team really cares about when determining contracts.

Freeman has hit .289 this season with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs, while recording an OPS of .853. The veteran is one of the most feared batters that the league has to offer, and his postseason track record remains as strong as any.

At the All-Star Game this season, Freeman provided more insight into how long he wants to play. This could determine the type of contract that the Dodgers may offer him after his deal expires.

"I've always wanted to try and play until I’m 40 years old," Freeman said. "That would be three more years after this."

Freeman and his wife also their fourth child and first daughter into the world in April. The veteran said at the time that this could change his retirement plans.

“I don’t like seeing my daughter grow up on a FaceTime call,” Freeman said to The Athletic. “When I’m sitting in a hotel room by myself at night after a game, I’m just like, ‘Oh man, what am I doing?’"

It remains to be seen how much longer Freeman will play, but it's clear he wants to stay with the Dodgers. It will be up to Los Angeles to reciprocate that interest.

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