Freddie Freeman Addresses Playing for New Team After Dodgers Contract Expires

Freddie Freeman has been a special addition to the Los Angeles Dodgers ever since joining them ahead of the 2022 season.

Not only has Freeman come through for the Dodgers in some of the biggest postseason moments in franchise history, but he has also been an outstanding teammate and clubhouse leader. Freeman is adored by his teammates, and he has been praised for his professionalism throughout his long MLB career.

Freeman is now 36 years old, and he's recently discussed what retirement may look like down the line. The veteran has one more season left on his current contract with the Dodgers, and barring anything drastic happening, Los Angeles would likely bring him back for another year or two.

If the Dodgers don't want to bring back a 38-year-old Freeman, though, some have wondered if he would look to go elsewhere for the final years of his career. Recently, the Dodgers star shut down any rumors of that happening, reaffirming his commitment to Los Angeles (or retirement if the Dodgers aren't interested).

“I’m not gonna go play with another team just to chase a round number,” Freeman said of potentially getting 3,000 career hits.

The one question with Freeman is how long he wants to play, and not even he knows the answer to that right now. The veteran recently discussed potentially shortening his career due to the birth of his daughter, which has given him a new perspective on life after baseball.

But Freeman also wants to make sure that he accomplishes everything he wants in the game of baseball before he hangs it up.

Freeman just hit the 2,500-hit mark in his career, with the next milestone being the 3,000-hit mark. It remains to be seen if the veteran can get to this number, but he will certainly give it his all.

"I just try to play this game the right way to the best of my abilities every single day. To reach some of these cool milestones over the course of your career is really great," Freeman said.

The Dodgers will likely support Freeman in whatever he wants to do, but for now, he'll be on an expiring contract next season.

Freeman remains still very impactful for the team this year as he is hitting .275 with 11 home runs and 38 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .836.

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