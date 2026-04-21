Dodgers Reveal Plans for Closer Position Following Edwin Diaz Surgery

The Los Angeles Dodgers were handed a tough blow over the weekend with star closer Edwin Díaz now expected to be out for at least three months due to elbow surgery.

Díaz had been dealing with some decreased velocity issues over the last few weeks, and now the Dodgers at least have an answer to the problems.

Díaz was signed by the Dodgers this offseason to address a struggling bullpen from a year ago, so this certainly hurts the overall makeup of the pen. But Los Angeles has a ton of depth along the roster, and are capable of withstanding injuries at this point in the year.

With Díaz now out for an extended period of time, Los Angeles will have to rely on others in the bullpen to step up. Manager Dave Roberts expressed confidence in the players on the roster, even if he didn't go as far as to announce a closer to replace the right-hander.

“I do feel comfortable with a handful of guys, really, that I feel that can close out games for us,” Roberts said. “So right now, I’m not gonna name a closer."

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes reiterated what Roberts said, showing that the organization is in lockstep together. Los Angeles will now move forward to figure out the late innings without the All-Star closer.

"It's a different three outs, but we have multiple guys that have done it at a high level in the past," Gomes said. "For our team, it's most guys."

#Dodgers GM, Brandon Gomes conceded the last 3 outs aren't for everybody, but he believes the Dodgers have enough guys built to close games.



"It's a different 3 outs, but we have a multiple guys that have done it at a high level in the past...For our team it's most guys." — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) April 21, 2026

Díaz had seen his velocity drop down to as low as 92.8 mph on his fastball, which was a major concern for the Dodgers. The right-hander mentioned for the first time after Sunday's start that his elbow was feeling a little off.

Díaz saw his ERA balloon up during recent appearances with the team. Overall, Díaz has pitched in seven games for the Dodgers, posting an ERA of 10.50 on the year with four saves.

Other players such as Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia and Tanner Scott will likely be called upon to get opportunities in the ninth inning. Luckily for the Dodgers, they have options to use depending on how each game goes and who Roberts feels can get the job done.

Vesia has been excellent for the Dodgers this season, and he already has two saves on the year. But the Dodgers also may want to deploy him in a big spot in the seventh inning, so we will see a mix-and-match approach from Los Angeles.

Roberts admitted the injury will change how he deploys his bullpen.

"It does kind of not allow us to work from the back end, which is certainly a luxury," Roberts said. "I do think being able to deploy guys in their right lanes or pockets has been helpful."

The hope is that Díaz can return to the team sometime in the second half of the season once he recovers from his surgery, and the Dodgers can have him healthy for the postseason.

The Dodgers don't necessarily need him during the regular season, but having a shutdown closer in the playoffs can make all the difference in a three-peat quest.

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