Dodgers GM Sends Clear Message on Roki Sasaki Replacing Edwin Diaz in Bullpen

The Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen struggled mightily throughout the 2025 season.

The Dodgers ended the regular season with a 93-69 record, and many of their losses could be attributed to poor performance from the bullpen.

The unit posted a 4.27 ERA, ranking 21st in the big leagues. The team had 27 blown saves. Tanner Scott led the league with 10.

Injuries played a big role in the Dodgers' pitching staff struggles as several relievers landed on the injured list throughout the season and into October.

While the Dodgers bullpen greatly missed its key players, the team had a secret weapon.

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Dodgers earned the best bargain in baseball when Japaense fireballer Roki Sasaki chose to sign with LA. He was considered one of the greatest young pitchers in the world with a splitter that was deemed unhittable.

Sasaki's transition to MLB was tougher than anyone expected it to be, however. The right-hander accrued a 4.72 ERA across his first eight starts with the Dodgers. He then was sidelined by a right shoulder impingement, which kept him on the injured list for several months.

The postseason starting rotation was already full by the time Sasaki was ready to return with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow. And so, the Dodgers deployed the young Japanese star from the bullpen.

The Dodgers' decision to move Sasaki to the unit paid dividends as the right-hander sported a 0.84 ERA with six strikeouts and three saves in nine playoff appearances. While the young star thrived in the closer role, he began the 2026 season as part of the starting rotation.

Will Roki Sasaki Transition to the Dodgers Bullpen in 2026?

Sasaki's performance has been shaky as he has a 6.11 ERA across four starts. He's too good to be sent to the minors, but the question remains whether he should remain in the starting rotation.

Now, there was some thought that the Dodgers could move Sasaki to the bullpen in order to replace closer Edwin Díaz, who landed on the injured list to undergo surgery because of loose bodies in his elbow.

However, geneal manager Brandon Gomes had a clear one-word response when asked if Sasaki would be Díaz's replacement.

"No," Gomes said.

How Will Dodgers Replace Edwin Díaz?

For now, the Dodgers will go with the closer-by-committee approach, with Scott, Alex Vesia and Blake Treinen likely all getting save opportunities.

The Dodgers can also find a viable replacement for their $69 million closer on the free agent market. Former Dodger Michael Kopech has yet to sign with a team, and if he hadn't been plagued by injuries in 2025, he very well could have been the team's closer throughout the postseason.

Kopech posted a 1.13 ERA with the Dodgers in 2024. Perhaps he could replicate that performance with the team in 2026.

While Kopech wouldn't join the team and immediately take the closer role, he could add some much-needed depth to the bullpen that's suddenly looking for some.

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