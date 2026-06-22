Dodgers' Top Outfield Prospect Making Serious Push for Promotion

The Los Angeles Dodgers have multiple talented prospects sitting in the minor leagues, patiently waiting their turns to be moved up the organization.

While sometimes having too many guys can be a detriment for them making it to MLB, it's a good problem to have for LA.

Six of the Dodgers' top 10 prospects in the system are outfielders, giving the team some flexibility to make moves. But one prospect has recently been making a push for a promotion to another level of the organization.

This would be outfielder Charles Davalan, who is currently playing at High-A for the Dodgers. Davalan has been making a name for himself in the minors, and it could see him moved up fairly soon.

Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com recently highlighted Davalan for his performance this season, saying he deserves a call up to Double-A.

"While the Dodgers' overload of blue-chip outfield prospects makes promoting them difficult, Davalan has proven he can handle High-A pitching," Dykstra, Callis and Mayo wrote. "A 2025 supplemental first-round pick out of Arkansas, he has an advanced hitter's approach with some sneaky pop and solid to plus speed.

"He's also showing enough range to become at least an average defender in center field after playing mostly on the corners in college."

On the year, Davalan has hit .276 with eight home runs and 33 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .858. The outfielder has clearly proven that he can hit at the High-A level, showing strong signs of development for the Dodgers.

Charles Davalan has been excellent in his first 48 professional games, routinely making great swing decisions and showing off his plus hit tool



221 PA

8 HR I 12 2B

14 SB (93% success rate)

14.0% BB% I 12.2% K%

.322/.443/.533

.977 OPS

157 wRC+



Another stud in a loaded LAD system pic.twitter.com/EbsBzAmksC — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) May 26, 2026

The Dodgers selected Davalan with the No. 41 selection in the 2025 MLB Draft, using a pick from the trade that sent infielder Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds. Davalan has some sneaky pop in his bat, and he has solid speed that he uses to his advantage.

The outfielder had a two-home run day for his team back in April. Davalan could end up being another steal for the organization if he keeps this up.

Another 2-homer day for #Dodgers No. 8 prospect Charles Davalan 🔥⚾️ pic.twitter.com/x9T74IKvVV — Great Lakes Loons (@greatlakesloons) April 21, 2026

Davalan is currently ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the Dodgers' farm system, and he holds an expected MLB debut year of 2028. But with the number of quality guys on the Dodgers roster and in the system, this could be pushed back even longer.

However, this shouldn't take away anything from what Davalan has accomplished this year. The outfielder is a low-strikeout, high-contact hitter, so his stuff could easily translate over to the big league level once given the chance.

If Davalan continues to perform at this level, the Dodgers may be forced to move him up in the system. The outfielder might be a ways away from coming to the major leagues, but his progression is a strong sight to see for the Dodgers.

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