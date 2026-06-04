Dodgers Suddenly Have Top 5 Prospect in All of MLB

Dodgers outfielders are dominating midseason prospect lists.

The latest update saw Baseball America rank Josue De Paula at No. , behind only four others: Jesus Máde of the Milwaukee Brewers, Atheltics shortstop Leo De Vries, Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson and Boston Red Sox shortstop Franklin Arias.

New Top 100 update today 👀



These are the 10 best prospects in baseball at the start of June. https://t.co/oN3dEgxhkk pic.twitter.com/kbIaVTgb36 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 3, 2026

De Paula, 21, is no stranger to Top-100 lists. He was No. 47 on Baseball America's list prior to the 2025 season, moved up to No. 24 this winter and reached No. 14 in May.

With multiple outlets updating their lists at midseason, it's been interesting to see where De Paula lands.

Josue De Paula gets on base for the 19th straight time as T-Town ties it up😁 pic.twitter.com/y3iOs7mFVm — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) June 3, 2026

Keith Law of The Athletic recently ranked him at No. 13, two spots behind another Dodgers minor league outfielder in Eduardo Quintero. Just Baseball's midseason Top 100 list placed De Paula 18th — five spots behind yet another Dodgers minor league outfielder in Mike Sirota.

Baseball America, the longest prospect-ranking outlet anywhere, hasn't ranked a Dodgers prospect as high as No. 5 since Corey Seager was their preseason No. 1 in 2016.

Congrats to Dodgers' top prospect Corey Seager on being unanimously ranked the #1 prospect by Baseball America! pic.twitter.com/v0HjJNmyah — Freddy Cabrera (@DodgerVIPLounge) February 24, 2016

De Paula's tools have translated to a dominant season at Double-A Tulsa. A recent hot streak has him slashing .320/.422/.536, with 16 stolen bases and eight home runs in 49 games.

Parsing the future value of De Paula from Sirota from Quintero is a fun mental exercise. For now, that's all it is; the Dodgers also have highly regarded outfield prospects James Tibbs III, Zyhir Hope, Charles Davalan and Kendall George working their way through the system.

Soon, the Dodgers' front office will have to pick and choose from among those names as it weighs trade possibilities for another World Series run against its future needs. They can't all reach the majors in an outfield with Andy Pages, Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernández.

De Paula, a Brooklyn native who was eligible to be signed as an international amateur in January 2022, bats and throws left-handed. He profiles strictly as a corner outfielder.

#Dodgers top prospect

Josue De Paula has surged to No. 5 overall in BA prospect ranking.



His consistency in the batter’s box is reminiscent of Juan Soto and Yordan Alvarez. https://t.co/yhrBq3VybS pic.twitter.com/EDVRJVKJJg — Yuan (@yuan_baseball) June 3, 2026

So does Tibbs. Both he (Pacific Coast League) and De Paula (Southern League) were named player of the week by their respective leagues on Tuesday.

While Tibbs might be the closest of the aforementioned prospects to the majors, De Paula's ranking suggests evaluators see his long-term future as the brightest.

Take that for what it's worth, but these are likely the last round of prospect-list updates that will arrive before the Aug. 3 deadline.

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