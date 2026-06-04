Dodgers Suddenly Have Top 5 Prospect in All of MLB
In this story:
Dodgers outfielders are dominating midseason prospect lists.
The latest update saw Baseball America rank Josue De Paula at No. , behind only four others: Jesus Máde of the Milwaukee Brewers, Atheltics shortstop Leo De Vries, Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson and Boston Red Sox shortstop Franklin Arias.
De Paula, 21, is no stranger to Top-100 lists. He was No. 47 on Baseball America's list prior to the 2025 season, moved up to No. 24 this winter and reached No. 14 in May.
With multiple outlets updating their lists at midseason, it's been interesting to see where De Paula lands.
Keith Law of The Athletic recently ranked him at No. 13, two spots behind another Dodgers minor league outfielder in Eduardo Quintero. Just Baseball's midseason Top 100 list placed De Paula 18th — five spots behind yet another Dodgers minor league outfielder in Mike Sirota.
Baseball America, the longest prospect-ranking outlet anywhere, hasn't ranked a Dodgers prospect as high as No. 5 since Corey Seager was their preseason No. 1 in 2016.
De Paula's tools have translated to a dominant season at Double-A Tulsa. A recent hot streak has him slashing .320/.422/.536, with 16 stolen bases and eight home runs in 49 games.
Parsing the future value of De Paula from Sirota from Quintero is a fun mental exercise. For now, that's all it is; the Dodgers also have highly regarded outfield prospects James Tibbs III, Zyhir Hope, Charles Davalan and Kendall George working their way through the system.
Soon, the Dodgers' front office will have to pick and choose from among those names as it weighs trade possibilities for another World Series run against its future needs. They can't all reach the majors in an outfield with Andy Pages, Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernández.
De Paula, a Brooklyn native who was eligible to be signed as an international amateur in January 2022, bats and throws left-handed. He profiles strictly as a corner outfielder.
So does Tibbs. Both he (Pacific Coast League) and De Paula (Southern League) were named player of the week by their respective leagues on Tuesday.
While Tibbs might be the closest of the aforementioned prospects to the majors, De Paula's ranking suggests evaluators see his long-term future as the brightest.
Take that for what it's worth, but these are likely the last round of prospect-list updates that will arrive before the Aug. 3 deadline.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.Follow jphoornstra