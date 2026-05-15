Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Won't Return as Soon as Expected

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the injured list a week ago due to back spasms. Glasnow left his last start early after warming up before heading back out for the second inning.

The injury wasn't expected to be too serious, and Glasnow will be eligible to come off the injured list on May 22. However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an update on the tall right-hander, saying that he may not return as soon as originally thought.

“He’s in the trainer’s room, working on his core, his back,” Roberts said.

“He’s just been playing catch so I don’t know what the next step is before throwing off the mound. But I do know we’re going to take our time. I do know that.”

Glasnow has been receiving treatment for the back spasms, but it remains uncertain when he will get back. The right-hander hasn't started throwing off a mound yet, which is the first step toward a return.

Before the injury, Glasnow had been very good for Los Angeles to open the new season. The righty made seven starts, posting an ERA of 2.72 over 39.2 innings of work.

Glasnow was one of the more consistent pitchers for the Dodgers early in the year, and his start to the season only made the injury more frustrating. The 6-foot-8 right-hander missed the minimum time on the IL for a back issue in 2024, and the team was hoping it would be similar this year.

"It’s not too serious. I’ve had this a few times," Glasnow said on the day of the injury. "Just one of those things where it’s thrown out. Once it feels better, it feels better. It shouldn’t be too long."

Los Angeles will be very cautious with the veteran, especially considering he has been injury-prone in his career. But luckily for the Dodgers, the team was able to reactivate left-hander Blake Snell right as Glasnow went down.

Snell had been out to open the season with shoulder fatigue from last year's playoffs, but his return allowed the Dodgers to not have to shuffle the rotation. However, Snell was lit up in his first action of the year against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four runs over three innings.

Snell will get a chance to bounce back on Friday night. As for Glasnow, it sounds like he's at least a couple weeks away from a return.

That means the expected competition between Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan and Justin Wrobleski for the final rotation spot will continue to be put on hold.

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