Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Suffers Setback, Shut Down in Concerning Update

The injury bug has suddenly infiltrated the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting rotation, with both Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell going down over the last couple of weeks.

Snell will be out for a few months after undergoing elbow surgery, but the team had been hoping to get Glasnow back soon.

However, the tall right-hander has now suffered an injury setback, and he has been shut down from his throwing program.

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes weighed in on the injury status of Glasnow, saying that the team doesn't believe it's a long-term injury, but he will be out for longer than expected.

“He’s gonna take a few days off from throwing, completely kind of reset and re-evaluate,” Gomes said to reporters on Monday. “Still don’t think anything. No concern long-term. But a little slower on the front end than we expected.”

Glasnow left the team's game against the Houston Astros early on May 6 when he felt discomfort in his back. The Dodgers were hoping that he would spend a minimum amount of time on the IL, but that clearly won't be the case. Glasnow was eligible to come back this week.

Before the injury, Glasnow had been very good for the Dodgers, posting an ERA of 2.72 over seven starts and throwing 39.2 innings for the year.

The right-hander originally didn't see this issue as a concerning one.

"It’s not too serious. I’ve had this a few times," Glasnow said at the time of the injury. "Just one of those things where it’s thrown out. Once it feels better, it feels better. It shouldn’t be too long."

Due to the injury history of Glasnow, the Dodgers will likely take a cautious approach to his recovery from this problem. Los Angeles needs the right-hander to come back stronger than ever, especially with the injury to Snell.

The Dodgers' depth in the starting rotation is now being tested more than they would have hoped for, but luckily, they have arms to help. Emmet Sheehan, Justin Wrobleski and Roki Sasaki will continue to be major parts of the rotation moving forward, while the recently-acquired Eric Lauer is expected to slot in as the No. 6 starter.

Gomes said the Dodgers want to keep a six-man rotation to not alter the schedule of their other pitchers.

"Part of the thinking is to not create this domino effect of chasing our tails," Gomes said. Trying to maintain a similar schedule as we’ve had, and when we can get guys extra days’ rest, do it. If we don’t need it, and we’re trying to line things up a different way, just maintain the flexibility to be able to do that."

The hope is that Glasnow will return sometime in June and get back to dominating on the mound. But for now, he will be given ample time to recover, making sure he is fully healthy before coming back.

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