3 Most Critical Dodgers Players Likely to Leave This Offseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to retool this offseason after falling short of their goal to win three consecutive World Series titles.

While the Dodgers have been the league's most successful franchise since the turn of the decade — winning three World Series — the aging roster finally started to show its cracks in the four-game sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers will be retaining a majority of last year's core in 2027. However, they'll look for ways to get younger and inject some new life into the roster.

Because of that, the Dodgers won't be able to bring everyone back. Here are three critical free agents who are most likely to leave this offseason.

1. Tarik Skubal, SP

It's possible the Dodgers bring back Skubal, who reportedly would love to return to Los Angeles this offseason. However, there's much better odds to take "the field" in the Skubal sweepstakes, especially with so many teams needing him more than the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will almost certainly be involved in the bidding, as Skubal is one of baseball's elite pitchers and is only turning 30 years old this offseason.

However, with an already inflated payroll and potential salary restrictions coming in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Dodgers get outbid. And while Skubal may love to remain in LA, he'll also likely go where the money takes him.

2. Eric Lauer, SP

Where would the 2026 Dodgers be without Eric Lauer? That's not a question anyone expected to ask entering the season, but one that very much became prevalent by the end of it.

The Dodgers acquired Lauer from the Toronto Blue Jays in mid-May amid injuries to their starting rotation. All he did was dominate after being designated for assignment by the Blue Jays, going 5-0 with a 2.96 ERA through his first nine outings with LA, which were all Dodger wins.

Lauer finished the season on the injured list and is now heading to free agency, where he'll be in line for a solid payday thanks to his career revival in LA. Because of that, he won't be back with the Dodgers, instead joining a team in need of a middle-of-the-rotation starting pitcher.

3. Blake Treinen, RP

Treinen has been a staple in the Dodgers bullpen since 2020, helping them win three World Series titles. He got some of the most critical outs in the 2024 World Series and will forever be remembered for his heroics.

Unfortunately, Treinen has dealt with myriad injury issues over the last few years, especially to his shoulder. He again injured his shoulder in the Dodgers' final regular-season series of the season, and it's currently unclear what his future holds.

It's possible Treinen retires as he's now 38 years old. At this point, it's hard to see him back in LA for another season.

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