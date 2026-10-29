Dodgers All-Star Free Agent Pitcher Projected to Sign 4-Year, $70 Million Deal

After failing to win their third consecutive World Series in 2026, the Los Angeles Dodgers will do all they can to capture their 10th franchise title in 2027.

However, before that happens, the Dodgers need another stellar winter. The Dodgers have won the offseason for the past three years, and they'll look for the same result this year.

While the Dodgers brass aims to do just that, it may mean losing some current players and adding new ones.

Among their many free agents is former All-Star pitcher Kris Bubic.

The Dodgers acquired Bubic from the Kansas City Royals ahead of the trade deadline. He was solid in the regular season, pitching 4.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

However, Bubic's playoff performance was not up to par. The left-hander allowed two runs over two postseason appearances.

Injuries hampered Bubic's 2026 season. The 29-year-old spent significant time on the 60-day injured list recovering from a low-grade flexor strain and shoulder impingement dating back to mid-May.

The Dodgers traded for Bubic knowing he would still spend some time on the IL. Ultimately, the Dodgers activated him from the 60-day IL in September to join the bullpen down the stretch.

In his limited time with the Dodgers in 2026, Bubic was solid in relief. However, he'll now go back to starting pitching, where at 29 years old, he'll be in line for a significant contract.

According to Spotrac, Bubic's market value is set at a four-year, $70 million contract this offseason.

That contract is projected to rank 90th in the league and 33rd among starting pitchers.

Could the Dodgers Bring Kris Bubic Back?

While the Dodgers utilized Bubic as a reliever late in the year, he's going to go back to starting pitching in 2027. Because of that, he'll be in line for a much larger contract than the Dodgers would be willing to give.

The Dodgers traded for Bubic knowing he'd be a flier that they hoped would help them win the World Series. Unfortunately, they weren't able to get the job done, and Bubic will now hit the open market looking for a team in need of starting pitching.

Bubic had spent his entire career with the Royals before being traded to Los Angeles. The Royals drafted the California native 40th overall in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Kris Bubic Free Agency Prediction

The prediction here is that the Dodgers will not re-sign Bubic this winter. The Dodgers don't need him to fill a role in the starting rotation. Another team will.

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