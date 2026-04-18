Edwin Diaz Reveals What He Said to Steve Cohen During Dodgers vs Mets Series

Before the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets squared off in a three-game series this past week, the two National League powerhouses were competing for one of baseball's best closers.

The Mets were trying to retain All-Star closer Edwin Díaz, while the reigning back-to-back champions made a surprise push.

The Mets had the upper hand entering the offseason for the free agent reliever since he spent the previous six seasons playing for the organization. However, that changed once the Mets signed reliever Devin Williams and Díaz was caught by surprise.

That gave the Dodgers an open door, which was seemingly opened further by Kiké Hernandez's pitch to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

“I realized Edwin probably feels a little disrespected by this,” Hernández said to Katie Woo and Will Sammon of The Athletic on Díaz's reaction to the Williams signing.

“I reached out to Andrew, and I let him know that I know this guy really well, and I think it’s the right time to act on things."

The Dodgers ended up winning the sweepstakes, signing Díaz to a three-year, $69 million deal.

Fast forward to mid-April, and the Dodgers and Mets faced each other for the first time in 2026. Ahead of the series opener, Díaz had the chance to catch up with Mets owner Steve Cohen.

The Dodgers closer revealed what he said to Cohen during their conversation.

“We have a good relationship,” Díaz said to Dylan Hernandez of the California Post. “He understands this is a business.”

“We talked about many things," he added. "We didn’t talk about my decision. We talked about our families, how he was doing, how the boys were doing. My relationship with Steve goes beyond sports. They treated me really well in New York, and we always had good communication.”

Cohen is one of the more vocal MLB owners as he's always expressing his thoughts and opinions via social media. In an interview this spring, he also made his thoughts known on Díaz signing with the World Series champion Dodgers.

“I did find that one perplexing. [I’m] not sure exactly how Edwin arrived at that decision,” Cohen said in an interview with Mets radio broadcaster Howie Rose. “Obviously it’s a personal decision on his part, and I thought we made a pretty respectable bid.”

By Díaz's remarks, however, the pair seem to still have a strong rapport with one another.

In Wednesday's series finale, Díaz war warming up to finally face his former team. He wasn't needed, though, as backup catcher Dalton Rushing hit a grand slam off Williams, turning a save situation into a complete blowout.

Díaz didn't get to close out the game for the Dodgers, but there will be other opportunities for the star to do so later in the year.

The Dodgers will travel to Queens to face the Mets in July, so Díaz will potentially get the chance to earn a save against his former team at Citi Field.

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