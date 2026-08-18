Dodgers Calling Up Starting Pitcher in Surprise Roster Move

Emmet Sheehan, whom the Los Anglees Dodgers optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 3, is headed back to the big leagues.

Jack Harris of the California Post was the first to report Tuesday that the right-hander is on his way to Denver ahead of the second game of the Dodgers' series against the Colorado Rockies.

Since Sheehan was optioned more than 10 days ago, he did not need to wait for an injury to create a roster spot prior to his return. The transaction is not yet official, and the corresponding 26-man roster move is unknown.

In 95.1 innings across 20 starts for the Dodgers this season, Sheehan had a 5.29 ERA. He allowed five runs on six hits over 2.2 innings against the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 2. He was optioned the next day.

In two Triple-A starts with the Oklahoma City Comets, Sheehan has a 2.84 ERA.

"Everyone knows what we think of him I mean the talent is there,” Roberts said of Sheehan on Aug. 3. “The care, the preparedness, all that stuff is there. But when you’re pitching in big league games you’ve got to get guys out.

"I don’t know where we go from here. We all pull for him, but you got to perform.”

Sheehan's two-week "reset" appeared to work. On Aug. 12, he threw 5.2 shutout innings against the Albuquerque Isotopes, allowing three hits, two walks and striking out eight.

Although he hasn't pitched in the last five days, it's anything but a guarantee Sheehan would be recalled to take the place of Eric Lauer, who's scheduled to start later today. Teams often reload their bullpen specifically for the pitcher-unfriendly atmosphere at Coors Field. Sheehan might be on hand only in case Lauer gets roughed up early in the game by the Rockies.

It wouldn't be the first time that happens. Lauer is 1-6 with a 10.43 ERA (29.1 IP, 34 ER) in eight career starts at Coors Field. Even if the left-hander is cruising early, the Dodgers might not want to leave him exposed to the Rockies' lineup more than twice through the order — in which case Sheehan represents a potential "piggyback" reliever in a multi-inning situation.

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Feltner is scheduled to oppose Lauer in the second game of the three-game series.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.