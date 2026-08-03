Dodgers to Demote Emmet Sheehan, Place Dalton Rushing on Injured List in Massive Roster Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers are optioning right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan to Triple-A Oklahoma City and placing catcher Dalton Rushing on the injured list ahead of Monday's series opener against the Chicago Cubs.

Rushing, who was scratched minutes before Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox due to what the team called "minor arm irritation," is going on the IL with a mild elbow strain, per manager Dave Roberts.

Catcher Chuckie Robinson will replace Rushing on the active roster on Monday. On Tuesday, catcher Ben Rortvedt, who the team acquired before Monday's trade deadline, will join the team and could take the "lion's share" of the catching starts for the time being, per Roberts.

Dalton Rushing is going on the IL, Dave Roberts said. Imaging on his right arm showed a mild elbow strain. Ben Rortvedt will be activated this series and could take the "lion's share" of catching starts for the time being. — Sonja Chen (@SonjaMChen) August 3, 2026

The Dodgers also acquired catcher Hunter Feduccia from the Tampa Bay Rays right before the deadline. He'll almost certainly factor into the team's plans, too.

Rushing now joins Will Smith on the injured list, meaning the Dodgers are again down their two best catchers.

Robinson and Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. will be the Dodgers' two catching options on Monday. On Tuesday, those options could very well be Rortvedt and Feduccia.

Dodgers Option Emmet Sheehan to Triple-A

As for Sheehan, he's struggled mightily this year to the tune of a 5.29 ERA across 95.1 innings. After Sunday's game, in which he allowed five runs on six hits over 2.2 innings, manager Dave Roberts hinted at a potential demotion.

“Everyone knows what we think of him I mean the talent is there,” Roberts said. “The care, the preparedness, all that stuff is there. But when you’re pitching in big league games you’ve got to get guys out.

"I don’t know where we go from here. We all pull for him, but you got to perform.”

Sheehan will now head to Triple-A where he'll look to get back on track. The right-hander has shown great strikeout stuff this season, but has struggled with execution and keeping the ball in the ballpark.

He didn't have an answer for his season-long struggles.

“I don’t know,” Sheehan said after Sunday's game. “If I knew, I would fix it, but I’m going to keep trying to fix it. ... The only thing I can do is try to get better. There’s no other option.”

Dodgers Don't Trade Eric Lauer, Will Keep Him in Rotation

Following the acquisition of Tarik Skubal, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the team would move left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer to the bullpen.

It also appeared possible the team would look to trade him since he's a free agent in a few months.

Instead, he'll remain in the rotation moving forward.

Lauer is 5-0 with a 2.96 ERA across 51.2 innings this season. The Dodgers are 9-0 in his outings.

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