Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Must-Win Series vs Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies for three games beginning Monday. After losing three of four to the Milwaukee Brewers at home, the Dodgers find themselves on the cusp of missing out on the first-round bye given to the top two seeds in each league.

Milwaukee (77-48) leads the Atlanta Braves (74-50) by 2.5 games, and the Dodgers (74-51) by three games for the National League's best record.

Few series remaining on the Dodgers' regular season schedule look more winnable than this one.

Colorado (50-74) is locked in a tight battle with the San Francisco Giants (51-73) for the worst record in the National League. After selling off a couple of their better players at the trade deadline — Antonio Senzatela, Brenton Doyle, Victor Vodnik — the Rockies are certainly younger, if not weaker, than they were when the two teams last met, in Los Angeles on July 6-8.

The Dodgers took two of three in that series.

Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Probables

Monday, Aug. 17: LHP Blake Snell vs. RHP Tomoyuki Sugano

Left-hander Blake Snell (0-1, 5.00 ERA) is opposing right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (12-5, 4.43 ERA) in the series opener.

Remarkably, Sugano has won more games this season than all but three National League pitchers. His 3.93 ERA at Coors Field is the third-best all-time by any Rockies pitcher with at least 10 home starts.

Sugano's record would be even better if he never had to face the Dodgers. He's 0-3 with an 8.49 ERA against them in three head-to-head starts.

Snell is making his second start since returning from a nearly three-month recovery from a procedure to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. His return to the mound last Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals (6 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K) was encouraging.

His career stats at Coors Field (1-1, 5.97 ERA in six starts) are not.

Tuesday, Aug. 18: LHP Eric Lauer vs. RHP Ryan Feltner

Left-hander Eric Lauer faces Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner (5.59 ERA) on Tuesday. Feltner, a sixth-year big leaguer, is 1-3 with a 6.19 ERA in eight career games (seven starts) against the Dodgers.

Lauer will try to continue his improbable turnaround since joining the Dodgers in May.

The Dodgers have lost only one of the 11 games he's pitched since he was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Injuries to Justin Wrobleski and Shohei Ohtani have given Lauer a longer runway than anyone expected. He'll be hard-pressed to maintain his momentum at Coors Field, where he's 1-6 with a 10.43 ERA (29.1 IP, 34 ER) in eight career starts.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: RHP Roki Sasaki vs. LHP Kyle Freeland

Right-hander Roki Sasaki will try to continue his midseason turnaround against Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland in the series finale.

A Colorado native, Freeland became the Rockies' all-time leader in games started earlier this season. He'll pass Aaron Cook for the franchise record in innings if he pitches into the third inning Wednesday.

Sasaki is 2-0 with a 2.10 ERA in his last five starts. He's struggled against lineups the third time through the order, but the Dodgers have to like the progress they've seen from the 24-year-old right-hander in his second full season.

This start might carry a bit more pressure than usual. If Lauer struggles at Coors Field per usual, the Dodgers might need Sasaki to step up to salvage a series win or even avoid a sweep.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies August 17-19

First pitch for Monday's series opener is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's series finale is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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