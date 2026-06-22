Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Frustrated as He Remains Without Timetable to Return

The hits keep on coming for Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow as he recovers from a back injury that has kept him out since early May.

Glasnow exited a game early against the Houston Astros on May 6 with back spasms, and at first, it seemed like the injury would be fairly minor. But the veteran has since suffered multiple setbacks in his recovery, and he currently remains without a clear timetable to return.

The right-hander has started two different throwing programs, but each has seen him be forced to shut everything down. Glasnow opened up about the recovery process, showing some real frustration with it all.

“I want to get back to throwing and get going. I just have to make sure those symptoms are gone and I’m not going to hurt it again," Glasnow said to the Orange County Register. "The second time, it became more about the overall big picture. That doesn’t mean for me I’m just going to sit down and take my time. I definitely can’t sit out any more than I’m supposed to. It’s driving me [expletive] crazy."

Glasnow has dealt with this type of injury before, and like other times, he was hopeful it would heal quickly. But for some reason, this time it hasn't, and it's kept him from returning to the mound.

Part of the problem is that his 6-foot-8 frame adds extra pressure to his lower back each time he throws a pitch. This has become a real issue for the veteran, but it's something he can't control.

“My extension is my problem,” Glasnow said. “It’s good for pitching and it’s hard to hit. But it’s not the best for my body.”

Before he went out, Glasnow had been one of the better arms in the Dodgers' starting rotation, making the injury even more unfortunate. Overall, Glasnow had thrown 39.2 innings, posting an ERA of 2.72 over seven starts for Los Angeles.

But even with how everything has turned out, Glasnow has been trying to look ahead to what is to come. The veteran understands that missing time right now can be tough, but he wants to be ready to go for the second half of the year and the postseason.

Glasnow spent time on the injured list last season, only to return before the postseason to give the Dodgers a massive boost. If he can do the same thing this year, this injury will all be a distant memory, and the Dodgers will have a better chance to complete the three-peat.

The Dodgers will hope for the best when it comes to the tall right-hander, but the team won't rush him back until he is fully ready to go.

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