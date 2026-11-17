The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one of their key free agents this offseason in right-handed pitcher Evan Phillips.

Phillips, who was with the Dodgers for the last five seasons, signed a three-year, $35 million deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Phillips is set to make $11 million in 2027 and 2028, and $13 million in 2029.

The Dodgers lost one of their more prominent free agents and reliable arms of the bullpen. It will be interesting to see how the Dodgers approach replacing Phillips moving forward.

Meanwhile, Phillips is settling in with the Braves. During an appearance on Atlanta's 680 The Fan, he discussed how difficult it was to leave the Dodgers organization.

“Me and my wife talked plenty about where we might end up,” Phillips said.

“I think it’s still heavy-handed, leaving a place like Los Angeles where we really felt we had planted some roots, but we talked about alternative options and Atlanta was at the very top of that list. When push came to shove, it was something we felt like was the right move for us at this time and we couldn’t be more excited."

Phillips also revealed the deciding factor behind his decision to sign with the Braves. .

“We wanted to play for a competitive team," Phillips said, "and playing against these guys for so long now and being back in that mix with them, I’m just super looking forward to it. Really quality club, top to bottom, and I think that was definitely high on our list when it comes to choosing our next team.”

Evan Phillips Seeks Fresh Start in Atlanta After Dominant Dodger Run

Phillips was a staple in the Dodgers' bullpen in his first three seasons of his LA tenure. From 2022-24, the 32-year-old was elite, posting a 2.21 ERA, 206 strikeouts, a 0.91 WHIP and a 186 ERA+.

In the first three seasons with the club, Phillips had a 14-8 record and 44 saves in 187 appearances and 179 innings. However, after undergoing Tommy John Surgery in June 2025, Phillips had a long recovery back, and finished 2026 with a 3.46 ERA over 26 innings.

Phillips went from a waiver-wire reclamation project in 2021 to an elite high-leverage bullpen anchor and postseason force for the Dodgers.

It’s been quite the turnaround for Phillips in his career, and he’ll now look to continue his elite form in Atlanta, where he began his career after being drafted by the Braves in the 17th round of the 2015 draft.

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