Ranking Every Dodgers Free Agent by Likelihood of Re-Signing Them

The Los Angeles Dodgers had eight players officially hit free agency on Thursday (nine including Miguel Rojas, who retired at the conclusion of the Dodgers' season).

The Dodgers will likely open the 2027 season without many of them as they look to change things up this offseason.

Here's a look at all eight free agents, ranking them in order by their best chances of being re-signed.

1. Alex Vesia, RP

Vesia is the Dodgers' free agent most likely to return in 2027 considering he's their most important one. The Dodgers would be wise to bring back one of their most important relievers from the last six years.

2. Evan Phillips, RP

Phillips, like Vesia, has been with the Dodgers since 2021, playing a critical role in the bullpen. He shouldn't cost too much in free agency and would likely prefer a return to chase another championship.

3. Tarik Skubal, SP

It's impossible to say there's a great chance Skubal is back in 2027. However, the Dodgers are one of few teams who have the financial wherewithal to sign him. If they want him, he would almost certainly be excited to return (at the right price).

4. Blake Treinen, RP

If Treinen wants to return, the Dodgers would likely be willing to sign him to a one-year deal for the league minimum. However, he hurt his shoulder at the end of the regular season and will be 39 years old in June.

5. Brusdar Graterol, RP

Graterol hasn't pitched since 2024 and underwent back surgery earlier this year. If he returns this offseason, it will likely be on a minor league deal. At 28 years old, though, his career should be far from over.

6. Kiké Hernandez, UTIL

It's hard to imagine the Dodgers bringing Hernandez back as they desperately need to inject some youth into the position player group this offseason. Hernandez struggled with injuries and inconsistency in 2026, and after the season, seemed to see the writing on the wall regarding his future.

7. Eric Lauer, SP

Since Lauer was able to resurrect his career in LA following a mid-May trade, he's due for a lucrative contract as a solid starting pitcher on the open market. The Dodgers won't need to spend big to have Lauer be their sixth starter. He'll get more money from another team.

8. Kris Bubic, SP

The Dodgers took a flier on Bubic before the trade deadline, knowing he would almost certainly be wearing a new uniform in 2027. An All-Star starting pitcher in 2025, he should get even more money than Lauer from a team looking for a starter (which is almost all of them). It's possible he even returns to the Kansas City Royals.

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