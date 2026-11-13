Why Evan Phillips' Braves Contract is Bad News for Dodgers' Alex Vesia Reunion

The first major free agent domino fell on Thursday, and it involved the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Free agent right-handed pitcher Evan Phillips, who spent the last six seasons in LA, signed a three-year, $35 million deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Phillips, 32, is a great reliever who was not considered among the best available in free agency. He was projected to earn a deal worth around one year and $10 million entering free agency.

Instead, he got three years and a slightly higher average annual value; Phillips will earn $11 million in 2027 and 2028, and then $13 million in 2029.

Phillips' departure leaves an obvious hole in the Dodgers bullpen as he's been a consistent presence for the team this decade. It also makes a potential reunion with another free agent reliever — left-handed pitcher Alex Vesia — even trickier.

Vesia has been projected to earn a multi-year deal this offseason, likely in the $12-13 million AAV range.

However, Vesia is younger (30), better and more valuable than Phillips as a left-handed reliever. Thus, his price tag just went up tremendously.

Reports have indicated that Vesia is expected to get a three-year deal in free agency. It's possible his camp could now push for four — or at least a fourth-year option — after Phillips' deal.

Moreover, if Phillips is able to get a nearly $12 million AAV, Vesia's floor is likely $14 million, and potentially even higher. At this point, it wouldn't be a surprise if he landed a three-year deal worth around $45 million.

At that price, the Dodgers would likely have to let Vesia walk, as they're not looking to add any more big money contracts to their payroll at this time. In the bullpen alone, the Dodgers already have Edwin Diaz (who's entering the second season of his three-year, $69 million deal) and Tanner Scott (who has two years left on his four-year, $72 million deal).

With the Dodgers looking to replace the retired Miguel Rojas on the bench, potentially sign Tarik Skubal and address their bullpen losses this offseason, it's unlikely they shell out a $40 million contract to retain a middle reliever. And based on Phillips' contract, it's starting to look like Vesia will get that type of deal.

Vesia has reportedly drawn interest from more than half the league thus far in free agency. At this point, it's difficult to see a reunion occurring unless Vesia really wants to return to LA.

While Vesia did indicate a desire to return after the season, he also sounded like someone who was open to the idea of being in a new uniform come 2027.

"I don’t know what the future holds, but I do want to say thank you to Dodger Nation for showing me so much love over the past six years, especially this year," Vesia wrote on Instagram after the season. "I’m just a man on a mission!"

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