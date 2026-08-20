Ex-Dodgers Pitcher Traded to Tigers for Tarik Skubal Exits Start With Apparent Injury

Right-handed pitcher Brady Smith, whom the Los Angeles Dodgers traded to the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 3 in the Tarik Skubal deal, exited his most recent start with an apparent injury.

Smith was pitching for the West Michigan Whitecaps on Saturday when he abruptly walked off the mound with an athletic trainer in the second inning of a game against the Lansing Lugnuts.

The right-hander appeared to shake his right arm and wrist after delivering a pitch, then motioned toward the dugout. He did not even attempt a warm-up pitch before walking off the mound.

Hate to see this. Brady Smith, acquired in the Tarik Skubal trade, appears to suffer some arm discomfort and leaves the game. pic.twitter.com/U0Cf2luv8C — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) August 15, 2026

Smith shouted something into his glove as he headed off the field, with his 2026 season suddenly in doubt.

Smith had pitched well in his previous two games, and retired four batters without allowing a run Saturday. It was only his second start since the blockbuster trade, which also sent outfielder Zyhir Hope and pitcher River Ryan to Detroit.

In his debut game with the Whitecaps on Aug. 8, Smith allowed only two hits and two runs in five innings. He was credited with his first win at any level all season.

Who is Brady Smith?

The Dodgers drafted Smith in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of high school. He was the Dodgers' No. 17 prospect at the time of the deal, per MLB Pipeline, and is now the Tigers' No. 10 prospect.

The Tigers haven't announced a diagnosis of Smith's injury or even placed him on the minor league injured list, so it's possible they have avoided a worst-case scenario.

Smith underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in 2023, missed all of 2024 and worked only 21 innings in his first professional season in 2025. He was assigned to Class-A Ontario to begin the 2026 season and impressed the Tigers enough to trade for him, even though he did not win any of his 19 starts.

Smith, 21, went 0-6 with a 3.88 ERA, striking out 104 and walking 27 in 65 innings. He limited California League opponents to a .207 batting average, and for the most part kept balls in play on the ground.

Hope was assigned to the Tigers' Double-A affiliate, and is slashing .159/.260/.341 in 11 games since the trade. Ryan, who is still rehabbing a hamstring strain, has yet to pitch since the trade.

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