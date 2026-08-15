Tarik Skubal 'Blown Away' by Dodgers' Clubhouse, Amenities

Tarik Skubal of the Los Angeles Dodgers is still getting used to his new team.

After being traded at the deadline, Skubal is experiencing a first in his big-league career: a change of scenery.

Skubal had spent his entire professional career with Detroit, who drafted him in the ninth round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He's now getting accustomed to his new digs, and has been impressed with how the Dodgers do things. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Skubal was "blown away" by the clubhouse and amenities that the team has to offer its players.

"I can’t believe how big that is," Skubal said. "I went to look for the hot tub, and wound up in the batting cage."

The Dodgers are recognized as a first-class organization around the league, which is why so many players are interested in joining them. Skubal has heard about the reputation of the Dodgers, but now he actually gets to experience it first-hand.

His tenure in Los Angeles is just about two weeks old, and Skubal is already appreciative of how the Dodgers have welcomed him.

“It’s as seamless as things can go,” Skubal said. “When your life gets a little chaotic, they’ve done a great job of calming all that stuff down and helping us out and helping this transition go really smoothly. I really appreciate that. And I don’t expect any different from what I’ve heard about the Dodgers from the outside. It’s been a ton of fun to be a part of.”

Skubal has made two starts for the Dodgers so far, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out 12 over 11 innings.

He got through his debut with the team and his first home start with them. Now, the nerves will be gone, and he should be ready to take off.

Will the Dodgers Sign Tarik Skubal Long-Term?

The big question around Skubal is what he plans to do following the season. Skubal will become a free agent, and while the Dodgers may have the advantage in retaining him, nothing is guaranteed.

Before the Dodgers traded for Skubal, it was reported that his preference was to join Los Angeles. But comments from the veteran hint that he is also interested in a Tigers return.

“I’m really not gonna talk about the business side of what’s happening with me," Skubal said when asked about his impending free agency.

“Obviously, I understand free agency. But I’d really like the message to be just, I’m excited to be here and learn everything about the Dodgers and all these guys here. You know, develop relationships and win as many baseball games as I can.”

The free-agent process will play itself out after the year is over, with Skubal being the big fish on the market this winter. But until that day comes, all the focus is on winning a World Series.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news