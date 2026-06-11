Former Dodgers Castoff James Outman Finds New Home in MLB

Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman was designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins last week, bringing an end to his disappointing tenure with the American League Central club.

He's now found a new home with a rival AL Central team.

Outman has been claimed off waivers by the Detroit Tigers, the team announced on Thursday. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, infielder Javier Baez was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The Tigers today claimed OF James Outman off waivers from the Minnesota Twins.



To make room on the 40-man roster, INF Javier Baez has been transferred to the 60-day injured list. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 11, 2026

Outman, 29, has had a rough couple years since his breakout season in 2023.

After making his MLB debut in 2022 with an incredible four-game stretch in which he went 6-for-13 with a home run, Outman opened the 2023 season as the Dodgers' starting center fielder.

Across 151 games in 2023, he hit .248 with 23 home runs, 70 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and an OPS of .790. He also played incredible defense in center field and finished third in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to get close to that level since.

Outman appeared in just 75 games with the Dodgers across the 2024 and '25 seasons, hitting .137 with six home runs and an OPS of .514.

He was then traded to the Twins ahead of last year's deadline in a one-for-one deal that brought right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart to Los Angeles. That trade hasn't worked out for either side.

In 37 games with the Twins last year, Outman hit .147 with four home runs and an OPS of .558. Then, across 49 games this year — many of which he came in as a defensive replacement or pinch runner — he hit .156 with zero home runs and an OPS of .479.

Now, Outman will head to Detroit, where he'll look to help a struggling team that has been better as of late.

Following Detroit's 11-0 win over the Twins on Thursday, they're now 29-40 and have won seven of their last nine games.

With starting pitcher Tarik Skubal set to come off the injured list on Saturday, the Tigers are suddenly back in the playoff race in a weak American League. If the Tigers continue to win games over the next couple weeks, the team may decide to keep Skubal to make a World Series run.

Outman will hope to be a part of it.

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