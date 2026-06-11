MLB Insider Has Simple Message Regarding Dodgers, Tarik Skubal Trade

Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers is easily the biggest name that could be moved at the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be linked with him.

Even with Skubal currently out due to elbow surgery, teams are gearing up to make a run at landing his services for the stretch run of the year. The Dodgers are one of the teams that many insiders around the league believe will make aggressive plays to land Skubal, giving them even more starting pitching depth.

Trading for Skubal does come with some risks, as he will be a free agent following the conclusion of the 2026 season. However, his talent level alone can flip the script in the postseason, giving teams a reason to trade for a rental.

Regarding the Dodgers and Skubal, MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post dropped a simple message.

"The Cubs have a need and a nice link to Detroit (Tigers honchos Scott Harris and Jeff Greenberg came from there). The Dodgers, Rays and Brewers have big prospects to offer, and the Padres and Phillies have the most aggressive GMs," Heyman wrote..

"As per usual, don’t bet against LA."

Over the last few years, the Dodgers have shown that when they really want a player, they'll do whatever it takes to land him. But the team will have some real competition to get Skubal at the trade deadline, with multiple teams likely looking to bring him in.

The big question for the Dodgers will be whether the front office believes that they need Skubal enough to move top prospects. After all, the Dodgers could always try to sign him outright in the offseason, without giving up anything.

But with the impending salary cap proposal and expected lockout, we could see the Dodgers change up how they normally act during the trade deadline. Los Angeles has recently made it a priority not to pay premium prices during the summer, and instead use resources to build the roster out over the winter.

Even with this mindset, Skubal could be one of the few players that makes the Dodgers change their game plan. Adding Skubal to the mix won't guarantee that Los Angeles completes the three-peat, but he would give them a much higher chance.

The team has dealt with injuries to key starters in Tyler Glasnow (back) and Blake Snell (elbow), and this could see them make a move for Skubal. If anything, fans should at least expect the Dodgers to be involved in the trade negotiations this summer, even if it's just to raise the price for other teams.

Skubal could be a true game-changer for this team, and if the front office can land him, they should jump at the opportunity. The left-hander has talent unlike many other players in the game today, and teams could use all the pitching help they can get come October.

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