Former Dodger James Outman Cut by New Team After Disappointing Tenure

The Minnesota Twins designated outfielder James Outman for assignment on Saturday, bringing an end to his 10-month tenure with the team.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/jaZKUR6z76 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 6, 2026

Outman was traded to the Twins ahead of last year's deadline in a one-for-one deal that brought right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The trade hasn't worked out for either side, as Stewart has only played in six games for the Dodgers as he's dealt with multiple injuries, while Outman has now been DFA'd.

Outman struggled mightily in his time with Minnesota. In 37 games to close out 2025, he hit .147 with four home runs, seven RBIs and an OPS of .558.

In 49 games this year — many of which he entered late as a defensive replacement or pinch runner — Outman went 10-for-64 (.156) with zero home runs, three RBIs and an OPS of .479.

James Outman Career History

Outman was initially drafted by the Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He burst onto the scene in 2022, going 6-for-13 before being sent back down for the rest of the season.

In 2023, Outman earned the job as the Dodgers' starting center fielder and had a breakout year, hitting .248 with 23 home runs, 70 RBIs and an OPS of .790.

He finished third in National League Rookie of the Year voting behind Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kodai Senga of the New York Mets.

In addition to his hitting, he ranked in the 95th percentile with nine Outs Above Average, and the 89th percentile in sprint speed.

However, Outman had major strikeout concerns, striking out 181 times and ranking in the 6th percentile in MLB with a 31.9% strikeout rate. His whiff rate of 36.6% ranked in just the 2nd percentile.

The league adjusted to Outman in 2024, leading to a down year in which he appeared in just 53 games, hitting .147 with four home runs, 11 RBIs and an OPS of .537.

He then appeared in just 22 games with the Dodgers last year before being traded ahead of the deadline.

"To say the last 7 years were fun would be a huge understatement," Outman posted on Instagram last August after the trade. "The people I’ve met along the way have helped me grow into the player — and man — that my 12-year-old self would be proud of.

"It was a dream come true to debut with the team that drafted me, and I’ll forever be grateful to the Dodgers for the opportunity they gave me. I was truly proud to wear Dodger Blue every night."

Now 29 years old, Outman will look for his next home in Major League Baseball. He brings value to a team as a pinch runner and defensive replacement, but needs to work on his swing if he wants to get back to being an everyday player in the major leagues.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.